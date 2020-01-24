Pirates' new road unis a throwback to '90s

The Pirates on Friday unveiled their new road uniforms for the 2020 season: a road gray and alternate black jersey that will include a return to the Pittsburgh script lettering across the chest. The beloved Pittsburgh script lettering is reminiscent of the early 1990s Pirates road gray uniforms worn by

The Pirates on Friday unveiled their new road uniforms for the 2020 season: a road gray and alternate black jersey that will include a return to the Pittsburgh script lettering across the chest.

The beloved Pittsburgh script lettering is reminiscent of the early 1990s Pirates road gray uniforms worn by a team that won three straight National League East titles from 1990-92.

The Script is back!

The @Nike authentic road jerseys and our new @NewEraCap road lids are available now ONLY at the PNC Park Clubhouse Store. pic.twitter.com/dRIaP8y7D2 — Pirates (@Pirates) January 24, 2020

The jerseys are produced by Nike, the official uniform supplier of Major League Baseball.