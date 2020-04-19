LIVE: Catch up on best of Players League

Catch up on the best of this week's MLB The Show Players League action. Watch highlights, see the best reactions and get the latest standings and analysis on the weekly live recap show. Players League games are livestreamed on MLB social media accounts (Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch), MLB Network's Twitch

Catch up on the best of this week's MLB The Show Players League action. Watch highlights, see the best reactions and get the latest standings and analysis on the weekly live recap show.

Players League games are livestreamed on MLB social media accounts (Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch), MLB Network's Twitch site, "MLB The Show" social media (Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch), the clubs’ social media accounts and MLB.com. Each player will also stream it from their individual Twitch or YouTube accounts.