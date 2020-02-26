Watch these players pull off amazing trick shot

It's Spring Training, one of the best times of the year. Baseball is back, and so is ... shooting trick shots at the local swimming pool? Ethan Hankins, a right-handed pitcher in the Indians' organization, demonstrated via Twitter an example of how he and some of his teammates spend their

It's Spring Training, one of the best times of the year. Baseball is back, and so is ... shooting trick shots at the local swimming pool?

Ethan Hankins, a right-handed pitcher in the Indians' organization, demonstrated via Twitter an example of how he and some of his teammates spend their time off the field -- by shooting, and making, some crazy shots with a basketball from multiple stories above a pool.

Hey, spring is for baseball. But we don't mind a little hoops action to go along with it, especially when it's as tremendous as the type of shots Hankins and company are draining. Hankins tagged teammate Richard Palacios in the tweet -- apparently the pair put its own twist on the name "Splash Brothers."

Manny Randhawa is a reporter for MLB.com based in Denver. Follow him on Twitter at @MannyOnMLB.