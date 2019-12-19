Podcast: 2020 prospect wishes

On the final Pipeline Podcast of 2019, Jonathan Mayo and Jordan Shusterman of Cespedes Family BBQ look back at the Rule 5 Draft and also look ahead to the 2020 Draft and the 2020 regular season. Mayo and Shusterman begin the podcast talking about a couple of pitchers as they

On the final Pipeline Podcast of 2019, Jonathan Mayo and Jordan Shusterman of Cespedes Family BBQ look back at the Rule 5 Draft and also look ahead to the 2020 Draft and the 2020 regular season.

Mayo and Shusterman begin the podcast talking about a couple of pitchers as they discuss Sterling Sharp, whom the Marlins selected in the Rule 5 Draft, and Emmanuel Clase, who was dealt to the Indians as part of the Corey Kluber trade.

The duo then discuss some fun facts about the 2020 Draft class and conclude the podcast with their prospect wishes for the upcoming season.

