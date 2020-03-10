Podcast: Farm system rankings, top 30 breakdowns

For the first time ever, we ranked all 30 farm systems. We've also recently named each club's No. 31 prospect. All that makes for good conversation as Jonathan Mayo and Jim Callis break down the farm system rankings, all 30 top 30 prospect lists, and weigh in on a few

For the first time ever, we ranked all 30 farm systems. We've also recently named each club's No. 31 prospect. All that makes for good conversation as Jonathan Mayo and Jim Callis break down the farm system rankings, all 30 top 30 prospect lists, and weigh in on a few players who just barely missed the cut.

Finally, they also talk about some of their favorite parts of traveling around the Grapefruit and Cactus League for Spring Training.

