Podcast: Prospect quiz, comparing young phenoms

On this week’s podcast, Jason Ratliff, Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo discuss Pipeline's recent quiz about each team's highest-ranked prospect. The trio then dives into Jim’s story comparing Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Wander Franco, and what scouts in the industry had to say about the duo.

Finally, the guys look at the top second base prospects for each team and tease Mayo's story about ranking the No. 1 prospects since 2004, when MLB.com began rankings prospects.

