Predicting the 2020s team of the decade

Happy New Year to everyone! As we enter a new decade, MLB Pipeline readers have questions about the future ... In the same vein as MLB.com's all-2010s teams, who makes your projected all-decade squads for the 2020s? -- Grayson C., Denver None of our all-2010s first-teamers were 30 by the

None of our all-2010s first-teamers were 30 by the time the decade started, so I used that as a general guideline. I thought I'd have some fun and include several prospects, but that proved next to impossible because there are so many good young players already tearing it up in the big leagues.

Mike Trout is one of the best players ever and he's still only 28. I have to include Ronald Acuña Jr. (22), Cody Bellinger (24) and Juan Soto (22), so there's my first-team outfield and DH -- with no room for Christian Yelich, Mookie Betts, Eloy Jiménez, let alone White Sox prospect Luis Robert (No. 3 on the soon-to-be-revamped MLB Pipeline Top 100). The game's top prospect, Wander Franco of the Rays, can't dislodge Fernando Tatis Jr. or Francisco Lindor from shortstop or Alex Bregman or Rafael Devers from third base.

Here are my all-2020s teams, including five current prospects:

First Team

C: Adley Rutschman, Orioles

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

2B: Gavin Lux, Dodgers

3B: Alex Bregman, Astros

SS: Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres

OF: Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves

OF: Cody Bellinger, Dodgers

OF: Mike Trout, Angels

DH: Juan Soto, Nationals

Two-way: Shohei Ohtani, Angels

SP: Walker Buehler, Dodgers

SP: Gerrit Cole, Yankees

SP: Jack Flaherty, Cardinals

SP: MacKenzie Gore, Padres

SP: Mike Soroka, Braves

RP: Josh Hader, Brewers

Second Team

C: Joey Bart, Giants

1B: Pete Alonso, Mets

2B: Bo Bichette, Blue Jays

3B: Rafael Devers, Red Sox

SS: Francisco Lindor, Indians

OF: Mookie Betts, Red Sox

OF: Eloy Jiménez, White Sox

OF: Christian Yelich, Brewers

DH: Yordan Alvarez, Astros

Two-way: Brendan McKay, Rays

SP: Shane Bieber, Indians

SP: Luis Castillo, Reds

SP: Lucas Giolito, White Sox

SP: Casey Mize, Tigers

SP: Blake Snell, Rays

RP: Raisel Iglesias, Reds

Who are some of your favorite under-the-radar prospects to make a big splash in the new year?

-- Kyle C., Portland, Ore.

We're working on updating the MLB Pipeline Top 100 Prospects list, which will be revealed toward the end of the month with our usual one-hour show on MLB Network. I started my process by lining up my personal Top 125, and these were my three highest-ranked players not on our current list:

Francisco Alvarez, C, Mets: He hinted at his considerable offensive upside by batting .312/.407/.510 in his U.S. debut at age 17 and he has the tools to become at least a solid defender.

Brennen Davis, OF, Cubs: Finger injuries limited him to 50 games in low Class A last year, but he flashed 30-30 potential while batting .305/.381/.525 in the pitcher-friendly Midwest League, and he could stick in center field.

Geraldo Perdomo, SS/2B, D-backs: One of the breakout performers in the Arizona Fall League, he helped make Jazz Chisholm expendable in the Zac Gallen trade and could have solid tools across the board once fully developed.

Which player(s) not presently in the top 100 have a chance of cracking the top 100 in the coming years?

The Giants do have a much improved farm system, as Mike Rosenbaum noted in a story earlier this week. I expect they'll crack our ranking of the top 15 systems when we update those in the spring.

San Francisco presently has on our Top 100 Prospects list from last summer: catcher Joey Bart (No. 19), outfielder Heliot Ramos (No. 50), shortstop Marco Luciano (No. 61) and outfielder Hunter Bishop (No. 65). I included left-hander Seth Corry on my personal list for the next Top 100 after he dominated in 2019, ranking second in the Minors in ERA (1.76), third in opponent average (.171) and fifth in strikeouts per nine innings (12.6) and strikeout rate (33.9 percent). Corry's best weapons are a downer curveball and a lively 92-96 mph fastball

Next up is outfielder Alexander Canario, a $60,000 steal from the Dominican Republic in 2016. He has the best bat speed in the system and hit .318/.377/.623 with 16 homers in 59 games between Rookie and short-season ball last year. He also has a chance to remain in center field and will fit the right-field profile well if he can't.

Also keep an eye on another outfielder, Luis Matos. Signed for $725,000 out of Venezuela in 2018, he topped the Dominican Summer League in doubles (24), extra-base hits (33) and total bases (134) during his pro debut and batted .367/.438/.566 between two Rookie-level stops. He's a hit-over-power guy with plenty of both commodities, and he also is a possible center fielder.