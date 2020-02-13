5 predictions as Cubs open Spring Training
MESA, Ariz. -- Creating a new culture around the Cubs is at the top of the priority list for new manager David Ross. But, beyond all the themes and messaging, there will also be spring competitions to monitor, decisions to be made and a roster to build for Opening Day.
With Spring Training underway for the North Siders, Ross is sifting through how to organize his rotation, bullpen and lineup. Those things will be ironed out over the next six weeks, but it is never too early to take a stab at some predictions about how some spring storylines will play out.
Here are five predictions for this Spring Training for the Cubs.
1) The stars stay put
At this point, the list of realistic suitors or impact additions has dwindled, following a hectic winter around the sport. A major trade could also create a hole that the Cubs have trouble filling in an effort to contend for the World Series in 2020. Famous last words, but the more prudent path might be evaluating the roster over the first four months and then making adjustments (for the present and future) closer to the July 31 Trade Deadline.
2) Nico Hoerner starts year in Iowa
Is
Because Hoerner has only 375 career plate appearances in the Minors (none above Double-A), there is a chance Chicago wants him to get some more development time at Triple-A Iowa before joining the Cubs this summer. They have
3) Rizzo gets nod as leadoff man
At his charity event prior to Cubs Convention in January, Rizzo said he will "not be lobbying" to be the Cubs' leadoff hitter at the start of the season. He quickly added, however, that he will be "all in" on whatever Ross wants to do. This week, Ross reiterated that he is still weighing his options and consulting the team's number crunchers, but he also said that Rizzo is "definitely a viable option if I want to go with a professional at-bat to lead it off."
Rizzo posted a .410/.500/.667 slash line in the No. 1 slot last year and has slashed .335/.426/.602 (244 plate appearances) atop the order in his career. If the Cubs go that route, it will probably be related to a belief that Schwarber (.997 second-half OPS in 2019) is ready to produce as a middle-of-the-order bat. If Rizzo is at the top, Chicago needs to have faith that the hole created in the meat of the lineup will be filled with steady run production.
4) Lester will start on Opening Day
5) Tyler Chatwood takes the fifth spot
OK, this is not really a going-out-on-a-limb type prediction.
