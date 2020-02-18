Cardinals add 14 dates to 2020 theme schedule

ST. LOUIS, Mo., February 18, 2020 – The St. Louis Cardinals have announced six Budweiser Bash theme dates for the 2020 season. The club also added eight additional dates to the 2020 Theme Ticket schedule, including four first-time events. Budweiser Bash returns one Tuesday each month with Cardinals Alumni favorites

Budweiser Bash returns one Tuesday each month with Cardinals Alumni favorites Rick Ankiel (April 21), Ken Reitz (May 19), Scott & Ed Spiezio (June 16), Bo Hart (July 21), David Freese (August 11) and Hall of Famer Lee Smith (Sept. 1). Fans who purchase a special Budweiser Bash Theme Ticket will receive a limited edition bobblehead of that game’s featured player. VIP tickets will be available for access to an exclusive pregame autograph session with the game’s feature player.

Golf legend and Cardinals fan John Daly will be at the ballpark on Monday, April 20, for John Daly Night. With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will take home an exclusive John Daly bobblehead celebrating his love for the Redbirds. A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to Gateway PGA Reach. A limited number of VIP tickets will be available for access to an exclusive pregame meet-and-greet.

Fans can celebrate 50 years of an iconic TV show that has shaped generations of Americans at Sesame Street Day on Sunday, July 5. With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans can select either a unique double bobblehead featuring our favorite birds (Fredbird & Big Bird) or a Build-A-Bear Elmo plush wearing a Cardinals jersey.

On Monday, June 1, the Cardinals will commemorate the upcoming London Series against the Cubs with London 2020 Night. With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will take home an exclusive London-themed Cardinals bobblehead.

The club will also hold the first-ever Shakespeare Night on June 1. With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will take home a Shakespeare-themed Cardinals t-shirt. Arrive early to see a special performance by the actors from Shakespeare Festival St. Louis before the game in Budweiser Terrace.

Bikers at Busch returns for the 2020 season on Sunday, June 21. With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will take home a biker-inspired Cardinals t-shirt that is bad to the bone!

The Cardinals will celebrate the return of African American Heritage Night on Friday, July 3. Fans who purchase a special Theme Ticket will receive a unique Cardinals cap designed by St. Louis artist Brock Seals. Arrive early for a special heritage celebration in Budweiser Terrace featuring music of Run-DMC’s legendary DJ Charlie Chan Soprano.

Fans of all ages are invited to Fredbird’s Birthday Party as he celebrates with mascot pals from around the sports world on Sunday, August 9. With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will join Fredbird and friends for a pregame birthday party and a great photo op in Cunningham Corner. Brunch and dessert will be included and each guest will take home a Cardinals goodie bag.

On Tuesday, September 22, the Cardinals will host Billikens Night at the ballpark. With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, Saint Louis University supporters can cheer on the Redbirds with fellow alumni and fans and receive a Billikens-themed Cardinals cap. Come early for a pregame pep rally featuring some special Billiken guests in Budweiser Terrace.

Additional Theme Ticket dates will be announced throughout the season. Fans can purchase tickets for these Theme Nights and view the full 2020 theme schedule at cardinals.com/theme.