Which prospects could be dealt for Lindor, Arenado?

From all of us at MLB Pipeline to all of you in prospect fan land, Happy Holidays! We’ve got a smattering of questions that hopefully add to the holiday spirit, wherever and however you are taking them in. Enjoy!

With the potential trades you guys put out for Lindor and Arenado, which trade would you make for them? — Stephen D'Alesio (@StevieDAles97) December 23, 2019

A while back, MLB.com put out six trade proposals for Nolan Arenado and another half-dozen for Francisco Lindor. Stephen’s asking for us to look at them from the prospect perspective.

Let’s start with the Lindor options, and I’m going to base my choices on the return the Indians would get in the proposed deals, though let me go on record in saying I don’t think the Indians should trade Lindor now with two years of control left. But I really think of the proposals in the stories, only the Dodgers have the goods to make them happen. The Reds and Braves options could be viable since there would be young big league talent involved, but I don’t see either team as realistic. That’s not to say I know the Dodgers would give up Alex Verdugo, Dustin May, Keibert Ruiz AND Jeter Downs, but if that was on the table, I’d be very tempted if I were the Indians. Verdugo and May are big leaguers, Ruiz is very close to being ready and Downs has 20-20 potential. That’s the kind of return I’d need to make the deal.

The Arenado possibilities are a bit different since the third baseman is signed through 2025 and is due $35 million per year for the next five years ($32 million in 2025). To be honest, none of the proposals laid out really sing to me. Again, the Dodgers might be the team best positioned to handle making a trade of this magnitude. I think it would take more than what was proposed (Ruiz, Josiah Gray and Tony Gonsolin), but the Dodgers have the system to handle losing multiple top prospects and the financial wherewithal to take on Arenado’s contract.

Considering #Reds are investing in win-now transactions, who are the most promising SP prospects in their system? — Chris Vradis (@vradis79) December 23, 2019

The Reds have come up as a possible suitor for a Lindor trade with the Indians. And Tony Santillan’s name has been mentioned, including in the story referenced above. He’s currently the No. 4 prospect in the Reds' system and has a very intriguing arm, though he had an uneven 2019 in Double-A. He has three at least above-average pitches, but his command regressed last year, so what kind of starting pitcher he could be is kind of up in the air right now.

Ahead of Santillan on the Reds list are Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo. Greene, of course, can throw 100 mph, but he’s coming off of Tommy John surgery and hasn’t pitched above A ball. Lodolo was the organization’s first-round pick last June and is the kind of college lefty who could move very quickly to the big leagues. He’d have the most value of any pitching prospect in the system currently, but I’m not sure I see a scenario where the Reds part with him, even if they are trying to compete now. Lodolo could potentially help the staff out before the 2020 season is over.

As a fellow latke eater, and owner of your same first name, I know you’ll jump for my question.

It’s time for the @Padres to start cashing in the farm. Do they continue replenishing with pitchers or finally target some hitters? — jgaepi (@jgaepi) December 23, 2019

OK, Jonathan, fellow fried potato pancake eater, I’ll give this a shot. I’m assuming you mean what kind of big league players should they target in trades, using their deep farm system? Honestly, they’ve got so much talent reaching the upper levels, I’m not sure I’d want to do too much other than let the young guys carry them up the NL West. If they’re competing this year, then they can trade from strengths, like young arms who are backlogged in Triple-A, for a push.

On the mound, I think MacKenzie Gore and Luis Patino will be ready to help out in 2020, so I wouldn’t want to trade for a veteran arm who would block their path. There are also pitchers like Adrian Morejon and Michel Baez, both with big league experience, who might end in the bullpen (Baez is already there). There’s not as much offensive talent knocking on the door, though I do think Taylor Trammell is going to break out in 2020, so if I was going to do anything, I might use some of the lower-level arms to bring in some offensive help if needed.