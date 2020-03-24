MLB Network to air Big Unit's greatest games

PHOENIX -- It will be all Randy Johnson all the time on Wednesday when MLB Network rebroadcasts two of the Big Unit’s most memorable games in a D-backs uniform, as well as the network’s documentary on his career. Things will get started at 10 a.m. MST with Johnson’s 20-strikeout game

Things will get started at 10 a.m. MST with Johnson’s 20-strikeout game against the Reds on May 8, 2001. In that game, Johnson allowed three hits and did not walk a batter.

While the D-backs eventually won the game, it was 1-1 after nine innings when Johnson was removed from the game -- arguably one of the greatest no-decisions in baseball history.

“This was a game to put in a time capsule and let people of the future watch it,” Johnson told the Associated Press following his outing.

How right he was.

Next up will be Johnson’s perfect game against the Braves from May 18, 2004, when he struck out 13 in a 2-0 Arizona win at Turner Field.

The game will air twice. The first will begin at 1:30 p.m. MST and later at 7:30 p.m. MST.

The closest the Braves came to reaching base that night was in the sixth when shortstop Alex Cintrón made a do-or-die play on Mike Hampton’s grounder.

Finally, MLB Network will air its documentary “Randy Johnson: The Big Picture” at 4 p.m. MST.