Projecting Rangers' 2020 Opening Day roster

ARLINGTON -- Nolan Arenado? Todd Frazier? Josh Donaldson? Kris Bryant? Miguel Andújar? The Rangers need a third baseman, and any attempt to project their 26-man Opening Day roster may be futile until that unresolved situation is cleared up. They have discussed all the possibilities. Almost all involve some intrigue. The

ARLINGTON -- Nolan Arenado ? Todd Frazier ? Josh Donaldson ? Kris Bryant ? Miguel Andújar ?

The Rangers need a third baseman, and any attempt to project their 26-man Opening Day roster may be futile until that unresolved situation is cleared up. They have discussed all the possibilities. Almost all involve some intrigue.

The Rangers are interested in Arenado -- signed for six more years at $234 million -- if the Rockies are committed to trading him. That remains a nebulous proposition. He also has a no-trade clause and can take his free agency through an opt-out after the 2021 season.

That would make it difficult for the Rangers to give up a significant package for Arenado even if they cleared the moral compunction to trade young pitching to the Rockies.

Frazier could be a cheap alternative. If the Rangers signed Frazier, it would allow them to devote significant financial resources toward signing right-handed power hitter Nicholas Castellanos , who could play first base and/or designated hitter.

Agent Scott Boras is pushing Texas to sign Castellanos.

The Rangers appear to be reluctant to pursue Donaldson since he is commanding a four-year contract in excess of $100 million. Texas doesn’t want to go there, especially with the perceived injury risks.

Bryant’s service-time dispute is still unresolved, and Andújar has defensive questions despite his offensive abilities. The next step for multiple teams pursuing a third baseman could be waiting to see what happens with Donaldson.

Until then, here is how the Rangers’ 26-man Opening Day roster projects going into the New Year with just over five weeks until pitchers and catchers report.

Rotation

Projected: LHP Mike Minor , RHP Lance Lynn , RHP Corey Kluber , RHP Kyle Gibson , RHP Jordan Lyles

The plan: The Rangers have a set rotation but they don’t have enough starting pitching. They have five starters but are short on depth if they plan on giving young left-handers Joe Palumbo , Brock Burke , Taylor Hearn and Kolby Allard extended development time in the Minor Leagues. Texas needs to sign at least a couple of veterans to Minor League invites to give it some depth at Triple-A. Ariel Jurado is still on the 40-man roster.

Prospects/non-roster: Right-handers Hans Crouse and Cole Winn are the Rangers’ top two pitching prospects, but they are probably two years away from being options.

Possible acquisitions: There are still some intriguing names on the free-agent market, but the Rangers are looking more at depth rather than serious rotation candidates. Right-handers Jerad Eickhoff and Taijuan Walker may be good candidates.

Bullpen

Projected: RHP José Leclerc , RHP Rafael Montero , RHP Jesse Chavez , LHP Joely Rodríguez , LHP Brett Martin , LHP Jeffrey Springs , RHP Luke Farrell , RHP Nick Goody

The plan: The Rangers are planning to use right-hander Jonathan Hernandez as a starter, but he could force his way into the bullpen.

Prospects/non-roster: Right-hander Demarcus Evans will get a strong look in Spring Training. Left-handers Kyle Bird and Yohander Méndez are on the 40-man roster, and familiar right-handers Wei-Chieh Huang, Ian Gibaut and Tim Dillard are coming to camp. So are veterans Edinson Vólquez and Brian Flynn.

Possible acquisitions: Plenty of options remain, such as Fernando Rodney, Pedro Strop, Tony Sipp, Arodys Vizcaíno, Héctor Rondón, Cody Allen, Chad Bettis and many others.

Catchers

Projected: Jeff Mathis , Jose Trevino

The plan: The Rangers met with Robinson Chirinos’ agents at the Winter Meetings but have yet to act on it. They are clearly examining alternatives to the weak-hitting Mathis. They also don’t seem eager to take a leap of faith and go with Trevino after his promising rookie season.

Prospects/non-roster: Coming to camp are top prospect Sam Huff and intriguing non-roster candidate Blake Swihart.

Possible acquisitions: Russell Martin, Jonathan Lucroy, Matt Wieters and Welington Castillo are the best of the remaining free agents.

First base

Projected: Ronald Guzmán

The plan: The Rangers see this as a possible spot for Castellanos. Otherwise, Guzmán is the incumbent. Texas would like a right-handed alternative, but there isn’t much out there.

Prospects/non-roster: None.

Possible acquisitions: Veteran Ryan Zimmerman is the best right-handed bat on the market. The left side is loaded. Mitch Moreland anybody?

Second base

Projected: Rougned Odor

The plan: Odor is not a lock. Nick Solak could push him. But it would be a shock if Odor loses his job given his contract situation.

Shortstop

Projected: Elvis Andrus

The plan: Andrus is the man. The Rangers need a utility infielder who can play shortstop.

Prospects/non-roster: Anderson Tejeda is the No. 11 prospect in Texas’ system, but he is not a candidate to make the Opening Day roster.

Third base

Projected: Player to be named later

The plan: The Rangers need to find a third baseman.

Prospects/non-roster: Josh Jung, Davis Wendzel and Sherten Apostel are all excellent prospects but not yet ready.

Possible acquisitions: See the introduction section above.

Outfield

Projected: Willie Calhoun , Danny Santana , Joey Gallo , Scott Heineman

The plan: Santana is the starting center fielder unless the Rangers acquire an alternative and use him in a utility role. They have been connected to free-agent outfielder Marcell Ozuna because of his right-handed bat, but that would push aside Calhoun.

Prospects/non-roster: Rangers No. 5 prospect Leody Taveras is coming to camp, but he is not a candidate to make the team. Corner outfielder Adolis García, a right-handed hitter with power, is intriguing.

Possible acquisitions: Kevin Pillar is the best free-agent center fielder still available.

Designated hitter

Projected: Shin-Soo Choo

The plan: Choo should get most of his at-bats here.

Utility

Projected: Isiah Kiner-Falefa , Solak

The plan: Kiner-Falefa would really help his chances if he convinces the Rangers he can step in at shortstop when needed.

T.R. Sullivan has covered the Rangers since 1989, and for MLB.com since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @Sullivan_Ranger and listen to his podcast.