Fine-tuning continues on Rangers' new home

As the new home of the Texas Rangers awaits its long-anticipated inaugural season, construction crews work to complete final details on the state-of-the-art facility. The delay to the start of the season allowed for construction crews to finish a punch list of items throughout the 1.8 million square foot ballpark.

The delay to the start of the season allowed for construction crews to finish a punch list of items throughout the 1.8 million square foot ballpark. Work includes everything from technology installation to sponsorship signage to testing of various functions of the facility.

“Workers are focused on testing and making final adjustments to various systems throughout the ballpark,” said Jack Hill, the Rangers' senior vice president of project development.

A major piece to finish completion included the installation of a wide variety of team logos, history and branding throughout the facility. A mark of the Texas Rangers brand is visible throughout every corridor of the ballpark, including subtle details across every club and suite.

The plaques honoring the retired numbers of Rangers legends were installed at the beginning of the month. The six plaques are displayed along the brick arches overlooking left field on the upper concourse level.

Ongoing work also includes final adjustments and tuning of the audio/visual and broadcast infrastructure. Globe Life Field includes the latest in technological infrastructure, which is where the majority of final construction work is taking place.

The cellular, Wi-Fi, audio systems and broadcast infrastructures are all included in the technological upgrades at the facility.

Testing the 5.5 acre retractable roof is also ongoing, confirming the final timing and mechanisms for the roof operation are operating efficiently. The roof will take an estimated 12-15 minutes to open and close, and that process is tested on a regular basis to ensure no problems occur once the facility is open.

Aside from final construction details, work progresses on the upkeep of various functions across the ballpark. The Rangers grounds crew is on site, maintaining the synthetic grass surface and ensuring the field remains in top condition.

“The field is being maintained, including daily grooming and watering of the field surface and infill material,” Hill said. “The grounds crew is also working on the maintenance of the bullpens, pitcher’s mound, basepaths and warning track.”

Construction will continue on the facility throughout the next several months, as the team works to finalize items prior to the public opening.