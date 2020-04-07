Rangers rebroadcasts on FOX Sports Southwest

ARLINGTON -- Two division-clinching victories will be among the Rangers games rebroadcast this week by FOX Sports Southwest. In addition, 105.3 The FAN will begin rebroadcasting memorable Rangers games each Saturday night. This Saturday will be from July 30, 2017, when Adrián Beltré recorded his 3,000th hit against the Orioles.

ARLINGTON -- Two division-clinching victories will be among the Rangers games rebroadcast this week by FOX Sports Southwest.

In addition, 105.3 The FAN will begin rebroadcasting memorable Rangers games each Saturday night. This Saturday will be from July 30, 2017, when Adrián Beltré recorded his 3,000th hit against the Orioles. That can be heard from 6-9 p.m. CT.

The broadcast will be carried on 105.3 The FAN and select stations on the Rangers Radio Network. It will be preceded on 105.3 The FAN by the weekly Rangers Hot Stove program from 5-6 p.m.

The FOX Sports Southwest broadcasts begin at 2 p.m. CT Wednesday with the June 5, 2019, game against the Orioles that the Rangers won, 2-1, in 12 innings. That night, the Ivan Rodriguez number retirement ceremony on Aug. 12, 2017, will be shown at 6:30 p.m. followed at 7 p.m. by the Oct. 4, 2015, game against the Angels when the Rangers clinched the American League West with a 9-2 victory.

The June 5 game will be shown again at 10 p.m. CT Wednesday and the 2015 clincher against the Angels will also be shown at 1 p.m. Thursday.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, FOX Sports Southwest will show the Sept. 23, 2016, game against the Athletics when the Rangers clinched the division title with a 3-0 victory.

At 1 p.m. Sunday will be a rebroadcast of the Rangers’ 30-3 victory over the Orioles from Aug. 22, 2007. That record-setting game will be followed by the 2016 clincher against the Athletics.

T.R. Sullivan has covered the Rangers since 1989, and for MLB.com since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @Sullivan_Ranger and listen to his podcast.