Rangers taking ticket refund, exchange requests

ARLINGTON -- With the exception of Opening Day, the Rangers are taking exchange and refund requests for the 17 home games at Globe Life Field that have been impacted in April by the national emergency created by the COVID-19 crisis. Fans with individual tickets should go to the Rangers' ticketing

ARLINGTON -- With the exception of Opening Day, the Rangers are taking exchange and refund requests for the 17 home games at Globe Life Field that have been impacted in April by the national emergency created by the COVID-19 crisis.

Fans with individual tickets should go to the Rangers' ticketing site and follow the procedures to have their situation addressed.

The Rangers are asking fans to hold on to their tickets for what was supposed to be the home opener on March 31. That was scheduled to be the first home game at Globe Life Field.

“We are asking fans to keep those right now so they can be used on a new Opening Day in the new park,” said John Blake, executive vice president of communications. “Essentially what we are trying to do is protect Opening Day if we get to the point hopefully this season where we will get fans in the park. The Opening Day ticket for March 31 will be good for that game.”

The Rangers plan to have their sales representatives reach out by phone to all season-ticket, group-ticket and suite-ticket holders. Those representatives will be able to discuss their clients’ options.

Blake said Major League Baseball has not officially cancelled any games. Right now, those on the original April schedule are being called “impacted games.”

T.R. Sullivan has covered the Rangers since 1989, and for MLB.com since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @Sullivan_Ranger and listen to his podcast.