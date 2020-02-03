Rangers Spring Training FAQs, dates to know
ARLINGTON -- The Rangers are planning to bring 66 players to Spring Training. They have a full 40-man roster and 26 non-roster invites for their 18th season at the Surprise, Ariz. complex.
Pitchers and catchers report date
Feb. 11
First pitchers and catchers workout date
Feb. 12
Full squad report date
Feb. 16
First full-squad workout date
Feb. 17
New faces to know
RHP Corey Kluber, RHP Kyle Gibson, RHP Jordan Lyles, 3B Todd Frazier, C Robinson Chirinos, LHP Joely Rodriguez, OF Adolis Garcia, RHP Nick Goody
Top prospects to know
C Sam Huff (73rd overall per MLB Pipeline), OF Leody Taveras, RHP Demarcus Evans
Where is the facility?
Surprise Stadium: 15754 North Bullard Ave., Surprise, Ariz. 85374 (shared with Royals)
Can fans attend workouts?
Yes, the Rangers back fields are open at 10 a.m. CT, for fans to attend the workouts free of charge.
First game
Friday, Feb. 21, 2 p.m. CT, vs. Royals at Surprise Stadium
First TV game
Not yet announced
One other notable game
Sunday, March 8, vs. Dodgers, 3 p.m. CT, at Surprise Stadium
Last game in Arizona
Saturday, March 21, vs. Royals, 2 p.m. CT at Surprise Stadium
Additional exhibitions before the regular season
Tuesday, March 23, 7:05 p.m. CT, vs. Cardinals at Globe Life Field
Wednesday, March 24, 1:05 p.m. CT, vs. Rangers Minor Leaguers, Globe Life Field
Opening Day date, time, opponent and location
Friday, March 26, 3 p.m. CT, vs. Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Seattle
