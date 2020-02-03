Rangers Spring Training FAQs, dates to know

ARLINGTON -- The Rangers are planning to bring 66 players to Spring Training. They have a full 40-man roster and 26 non-roster invites for their 18th season at the Surprise, Ariz. complex. Pitchers and catchers report date Feb. 11 First pitchers and catchers workout date Feb. 12 Full squad report

ARLINGTON -- The Rangers are planning to bring 66 players to Spring Training. They have a full 40-man roster and 26 non-roster invites for their 18th season at the Surprise, Ariz. complex.

Pitchers and catchers report date

Feb. 11

First pitchers and catchers workout date

Feb. 12

Full squad report date

Feb. 16

First full-squad workout date

Feb. 17

New faces to know

RHP Corey Kluber, RHP Kyle Gibson, RHP Jordan Lyles, 3B Todd Frazier, C Robinson Chirinos, LHP Joely Rodriguez, OF Adolis Garcia, RHP Nick Goody

Top prospects to know

C Sam Huff (73rd overall per MLB Pipeline), OF Leody Taveras, RHP Demarcus Evans

Where is the facility?

Surprise Stadium: 15754 North Bullard Ave., Surprise, Ariz. 85374 (shared with Royals)

Can fans attend workouts?

Yes, the Rangers back fields are open at 10 a.m. CT, for fans to attend the workouts free of charge.

First game

Friday, Feb. 21, 2 p.m. CT, vs. Royals at Surprise Stadium

First TV game

Not yet announced

One other notable game

Sunday, March 8, vs. Dodgers, 3 p.m. CT, at Surprise Stadium

Last game in Arizona

Saturday, March 21, vs. Royals, 2 p.m. CT at Surprise Stadium

Additional exhibitions before the regular season

Tuesday, March 23, 7:05 p.m. CT, vs. Cardinals at Globe Life Field

Wednesday, March 24, 1:05 p.m. CT, vs. Rangers Minor Leaguers, Globe Life Field

Opening Day date, time, opponent and location

Friday, March 26, 3 p.m. CT, vs. Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Seattle

T.R. Sullivan has covered the Rangers since 1989, and for MLB.com since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @Sullivan_Ranger and listen to his podcast.