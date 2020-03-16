5 Spring Training takeaways for Rangers

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- The Rangers, like the rest of baseball, face the great unknown, wondering when the game will resume. But there were a few things they did learn in Spring Training before baseball was shut down. 1) Odor must carry big load The Rangers know Todd Frazier is a

But there were a few things they did learn in Spring Training before baseball was shut down.

1) Odor must carry big load

The Rangers know Todd Frazier is a proven Major League hitter, but they don’t know what they will get out of Ronald Guzmán, Greg Bird or Sam Travis -- don’t forget him -- at first base. If Frazier has to play first, can Isiah Kiner-Falefa or Matt Duffy provide the needed offense at third? The Rangers really need a big year from Rougned Odor at second base to help carry the offense, and he was having an excellent camp before the shutdown.

2) You never know where utility players might end up

The Rangers wanted Nick Solak to get early work in center field. The next step was to try him at third base. His best position is second base. Then Willie Calhoun went down with a fractured jaw, so it appeared that Solak could be the Opening Day left fielder. But if the season is delayed long enough, Calhoun could be back out there for Opening Day, leaving Solak back in a utility role, with Danny Santana locked in as the center fielder.

3) The rotation was headed in the right direction

The Rangers were feeling good about their rotation when everything came to a halt. Corey Kluber and Lance Lynn were up to 85 pitches and five-plus innings in their last outings. Mike Minor was right behind with 4 2/3 scoreless frames in his last outing. Kyle Gibson looked as if he was going to be ready for the start of the season after dealing with ulcerative colitis last season. His weight and strength were back to normal. Jordan Lyles was showing an improved changeup to go with his high fastball and swing-and-miss curve. Overall the starting five was a big positive for the Rangers.

4) Rangers are smitten with White, Taveras

Last summer Eli White seemed to be another Triple-A utility candidate with some speed, athleticism and so-so offensive numbers. Now he is being described as an elite defensive center fielder who is starting to figure things out offensively. Switch-hitting rookie Leody Taveras is another center fielder who the Rangers think can play defense at a high level, once his offensive productivity increases. They were the most exciting rookies in camp.

5) Youth may be served in bullpen

The Rangers brought a few veteran relievers into camp on Minor League contracts to compete for spots in the bullpen. But it was some of the young pitchers who were most impressive including right-handers Jonathan Hernández and Demarcus Evans, and left-handers Taylor Hearn and Brett Martin. Right-hander Luke Farrell was also enjoying a strong camp. But the most impressive reliever for the Rangers was right-hander Nick Goody , claimed off waivers from the Indians. He pitched six scoreless innings, allowed one hit, walked two and struck out 14.