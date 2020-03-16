5 Spring Training takeaways for Rangers
SURPRISE, Ariz. -- The Rangers, like the rest of baseball, face the great unknown, wondering when the game will resume. But there were a few things they did learn in Spring Training before baseball was shut down. 1) Odor must carry big load The Rangers know Todd Frazier is a
SURPRISE, Ariz. -- The Rangers, like the rest of baseball, face the great unknown, wondering when the game will resume.
But there were a few things they did learn in Spring Training before baseball was shut down.
1) Odor must carry big load
The Rangers know Todd Frazier is a proven Major League hitter, but they don’t know what they will get out of Ronald Guzmán, Greg Bird or Sam Travis -- don’t forget him -- at first base. If Frazier has to play first, can Isiah Kiner-Falefa or Matt Duffy provide the needed offense at third? The Rangers really need a big year from
2) You never know where utility players might end up
The Rangers wanted
3) The rotation was headed in the right direction
The Rangers were feeling good about their rotation when everything came to a halt. Corey Kluber and Lance Lynn were up to 85 pitches and five-plus innings in their last outings. Mike Minor was right behind with 4 2/3 scoreless frames in his last outing. Kyle Gibson looked as if he was going to be ready for the start of the season after dealing with ulcerative colitis last season. His weight and strength were back to normal. Jordan Lyles was showing an improved changeup to go with his high fastball and swing-and-miss curve. Overall the starting five was a big positive for the Rangers.
4) Rangers are smitten with White, Taveras
Last summer
5) Youth may be served in bullpen
The Rangers brought a few veteran relievers into camp on Minor League contracts to compete for spots in the bullpen. But it was some of the young pitchers who were most impressive including right-handers Jonathan Hernández and Demarcus Evans, and left-handers Taylor Hearn and Brett Martin. Right-hander Luke Farrell was also enjoying a strong camp. But the most impressive reliever for the Rangers was right-hander
T.R. Sullivan has covered the Rangers since 1989, and for MLB.com since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @Sullivan_Ranger and listen to his podcast.