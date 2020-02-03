Rays Spring Training FAQs, important dates
ST. PETERSBURG -- As the Super Bowl came to an end on Sunday, the focus immediately shifted to baseball season. Spring Training is right around the corner, so here are some key dates as the Rays get ready to take the field. Pitchers and catchers report date Wednesday, Feb. 12
Pitchers and catchers report date
Wednesday, Feb. 12
First pitchers and catchers workout
Thursday, Feb. 13
Full squad report date
Monday, Feb. 17
First full-squad workout
Tuesday, Feb. 18
New faces to know
OF Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, OF Hunter Renfroe, 1B/OF Brian O’Grady, 1B/OF José Martínez, OF Randy Arozarena
Top prospects to know
SS Wander Franco, No. 1 overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline
2B Vidal Brujan, No. 45 overall prospect
2B/SS Xavier Edwards, No. 72 overall prospect
RHP Shane Baz, No. 90 overall prospect
RHP Brent Honeywell, No. 91 overall prospect
C Ronaldo Hernandez
LHP Shane McClanahan
OF Josh Lowe
Where is the facility?
The Rays play their spring home games at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte, Fla.
First game
The Rays open Grapefruit League play on Saturday, Feb. 22 against the Red Sox at 1:05 p.m. ET at JetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Fla.
First TV game
Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. ET vs. the Yankees. The game will be televised on FOX Sports Sun.
One other notable game
Feb. 28 against the Nationals at 1:05 p.m. ET. It’s the Rays’ first trip to FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches since the stadium opened in 2017.
Last Grapefruit League game
March 23 against the Phillies in Clearwater, Fla.
Any additional exhibitions before the regular season?
March 24 at Tropicana Field vs. Rays Futures, which will feature some of the organization's top prospects.
Opening Day
The Rays open the 2020 season on March 26 at 4:10 p.m. ET vs. the Pirates at Tropicana Field.
