Rays Spring Training FAQs, important dates

ST. PETERSBURG -- As the Super Bowl came to an end on Sunday, the focus immediately shifted to baseball season. Spring Training is right around the corner, so here are some key dates as the Rays get ready to take the field. Pitchers and catchers report date Wednesday, Feb. 12

ST. PETERSBURG -- As the Super Bowl came to an end on Sunday, the focus immediately shifted to baseball season. Spring Training is right around the corner, so here are some key dates as the Rays get ready to take the field.

Pitchers and catchers report date

Wednesday, Feb. 12

First pitchers and catchers workout

Thursday, Feb. 13

Full squad report date

Monday, Feb. 17

First full-squad workout

Tuesday, Feb. 18

New faces to know

OF Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, OF Hunter Renfroe, 1B/OF Brian O’Grady, 1B/OF José Martínez, OF Randy Arozarena

Top prospects to know

SS Wander Franco, No. 1 overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline

2B Vidal Brujan, No. 45 overall prospect

2B/SS Xavier Edwards, No. 72 overall prospect

RHP Shane Baz, No. 90 overall prospect

RHP Brent Honeywell, No. 91 overall prospect

C Ronaldo Hernandez

LHP Shane McClanahan

OF Josh Lowe

Where is the facility?

The Rays play their spring home games at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte, Fla.

First game

The Rays open Grapefruit League play on Saturday, Feb. 22 against the Red Sox at 1:05 p.m. ET at JetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Fla.

First TV game

Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. ET vs. the Yankees. The game will be televised on FOX Sports Sun.

One other notable game

Feb. 28 against the Nationals at 1:05 p.m. ET. It’s the Rays’ first trip to FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches since the stadium opened in 2017.

Last Grapefruit League game

March 23 against the Phillies in Clearwater, Fla.

Any additional exhibitions before the regular season?

March 24 at Tropicana Field vs. Rays Futures, which will feature some of the organization's top prospects.

Opening Day

The Rays open the 2020 season on March 26 at 4:10 p.m. ET vs. the Pirates at Tropicana Field.

Juan Toribio covers the Rays for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @juanctoribio.