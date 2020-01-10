Glasnow, Renfroe avoid arbitration (sources)

The Rays avoided arbitration with two of their big names before Friday's 1 p.m. ET deadline -- right-hander Tyler Glasnow and outfielder Hunter Renfroe -- a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Tampa Bay settled with Glasnow at $2.05 million for 2020 and with Renfroe at $3.3 million. The team hasn't

The Rays avoided arbitration with two of their big names before Friday's 1 p.m. ET deadline -- right-hander Tyler Glasnow and outfielder Hunter Renfroe -- a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Tampa Bay settled with Glasnow at $2.05 million for 2020 and with Renfroe at $3.3 million.

The team hasn't confirmed the report.

Both Glasnow and Renfroe were in their first years of arbitration eligibility as Super Two players, meaning they have four years of arbitration eligibility rather than the usual three and won't be free agents until 2024.

Glasnow went 6-1 with a 1.78 ERA in 12 starts for Tampa Bay last season with 76 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings. The 26-year-old missed about four months from May to September due to a right forearm strain but returned down the stretch and started a pair of the Rays' postseason games. Glasnow earned $566,700 in 2019.

Renfroe, who the Rays got in a trade with the Padres on Dec. 6, hit .216 with a career-high 33 home runs and 64 RBIs in 140 games for San Diego in 2019. The 27-year-old outfielder earned $582,100 last season.

The Rays entered the offseason with nine arbitration-eligible players. But that number now sits at just two with Tommy Pham, Matt Duffy, Jesús Aguilar and Guillermo Heredia off the team, Mike Zunino re-signing on a one-year deal and Chaz Roe settling at $2,185,200 (per Feinsand). Oliver Drake and Daniel Robertson are the remaining ones who needs contracts for 2020.