Rays to send LHP prospect to Cards (report)

The Cardinals and Rays have reportedly agreed to a trade that will send left-hander Matthew Liberatore, Tampa Bay’s fourth-ranked prospect, to St. Louis, sources told MLB Network insider Ken Rosenthal on Thursday. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was first to report the news. Neither team has confirmed that a trade is in the works.

The Rays are expected to receive Major League-ready talent in return for Liberatore, Passan reported, though the return has yet to be revealed.

Liberatore, 20, is baseball’s 41st overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, and the Rays selected him with the 16th overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft. The Cardinals picked Liberatore’s close friend, third baseman Nolan Gorman, just three spots later in that Draft. Liberatore is known for having a plus curveball, which received a 60 grade from MLB Pipeline on the traditional 20-80 scouting scale. The 6-foot-5 southpaw can also touch 95 mph with his fastball and owns a developing changeup that scouts believe has a chance to become his best secondary pitch.

Liberatore made 16 appearances (15 starts) with Class A Bowling Green in 2019, going 6-2 with a 3.10 ERA and 76 strikeouts against 31 walks across 78 1/3 innings.