FAQ: How coronavirus affects Rays, MLB

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. -- Due to the global emergency that has been created by the coronavirus, Major League Baseball suspended Spring Training on Thursday and announced the start of the 2020 season will be delayed by at least two weeks.

“The health and safety of our staff, players, fans and the entire Tampa Bay community is of the utmost importance to us, and we fully support this decision," the Rays said in a statement. "The Rays will continue to closely monitor the situation and work with local and state authorities, as well as our partners in MLB as this situation evolves. As soon as information becomes available regarding the start of the 2020 season, including ticketing information, we will make additional announcements. We appreciate your patience as we all manage the impacts of COVID-19.”

Tampa Bay was in the middle of a Grapefruit League game against the Phillies on Thursday at Charlotte Sports Park when the decision was made by MLB, so the team still has a lot of questions to answer heading into the weekend.

Right now, the only thing the Rays know is that they’ll have a meeting at 10 a.m. ET on Friday at their Spring Training facility in order to have a better idea of what the next steps will be. After the meeting, the players will be off as the club continues to gather more information about the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was very odd, very odd,” said Rays manager Kevin Cash, when asked what the feeling was like when the team took the field on Thursday. “Knowing that this was most likely going to happen, to what extent we didn’t know, but it was a very odd day at the ballpark.”

When will the season start?

There is no official start date for the season at this time. What we do know is that the start of the season will be delayed at least two weeks. Opening Day had been scheduled for Thursday, March 26.

MLB will continue to evaluate ongoing events leading up to the start of the season. Guidance related to daily operations and workouts will be relayed to all 30 clubs in the coming days.

How will the schedule change to accommodate the late start?

According to the release sent by MLB, the league and teams have been preparing a variety of contingency plans regarding the 2020 regular-season schedule. MLB will announce the effects on the schedule at an appropriate time and will remain flexible as events warrant, with the hope of resuming normal operations as soon as possible.

What’s going to happen with the rest of Spring Training?

Forthcoming Spring Training games were canceled as of 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, and 2020 World Baseball Classic qualifying games scheduled in Tucson, Ariz., were postponed indefinitely.

What about Minor League Baseball?

Minor League Baseball announced Thursday that the start of the regular season, originally scheduled for April 9, will be delayed indefinitely.

I have tickets for the opening homestand at Tropicana Field -- what does this mean for me?

That’s still unclear. The Rays indicated that they’ll wait to find out more information before making an announcement to fans who have tickets for Opening Day or the first three series at Tropicana Field. Tampa Bay's schedule started with a pair of three-game series in St. Petersburg. The Rays were set to host the Pirates from March 26-29 followed by the Yankees from March 30-April 1. That homestand was to be followed by a nine-game road trip to Texas, Boston and Cleveland.

What about Spring Training tickets?

Fans who purchased tickets through RaysBaseball.com will be refunded. Season ticket holders will receive a credit on their account. Tickets purchased at the Charlotte Sports Park box office using cash may be returned for a check refund. Group, suite and party area tickets will be refunded according to the above processes. For more information, visit raysbaseball.com/spring.

How might this affect the Rays once play resumes?

While the focus is on trying to figure out the severity of the disease and some of the logistical issues, the decision to push back the regular season does give a couple of Rays players an opportunity to return to full health. Blake Snell’s availability for Opening Day was in question after he received a cortisone shot in his left elbow on Feb. 28, but this may give him an opportunity to get fully stretched out as a starter. Snell was scheduled to throw two innings during a simulated game on Saturday, but it’s unclear if that will take place now.

Brendan McKay, who also missed some time during the spring, also has the ability to get fully stretched out as a starter. As for Brent Honeywell, who is recovering from a broken right elbow, he will still not be available to pitch in a game, but he could potentially miss less game action since the Minor League season has also been pushed back.

What are they saying?

“For me, I’ve gone up to Tampa and my girlfriend works in a hospital. So, like, do I know if she’s come in contact with somebody? Or she may not even know. It’s a little scary. It’s tough these days where you come in contact with so many people. It’s a really tough situation to deal with.” -- McKay

“The only thing I know is that we, as an organization, and Major League Baseball, are taking it very, very seriously -- what’s going on and the announcements. We’re still trying to gather as much information as possible. … [Baseball is] very much secondary, back-burner to what’s taking place right now in the world. Our season will be played when it’s time.” -- Cash

Juan Toribio covers the Rays for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @juanctoribio.