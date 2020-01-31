Inbox: Could Arozarena start season in Majors?
ST. PETERSBURG -- Rays pitchers and catchers are set for their first Spring Training workout in Port Charlotte, Fla., on Feb. 13, marking the official start of baseball season. The first full-squad workout for Tampa Bay will be on Feb. 18, and that’s when things start getting very real.
After a long but exciting offseason, which didn’t lack for activity, this will be the last Rays Inbox of the offseason. We’ll continue to run these during the season, but this just means that we are very, very close to watching baseball again.
Thanks to everyone who stayed engaged throughout the offseason and submitted a question, but with that being said, let’s get right into it.
Seems like we have a good amount of outfielders and with only a 26-man roster, what are the chances of Randy starting the season in the MLB?— Mitchell Ortega (@mitch_ortega98) January 30, 2020
Despite loss of Pham/Avi, #Rays added decent amount of potential power (Yoshi, Renfroe, J-Mart) this offseason. Given full seasons from B-Lowe & Diaz, cont'd progression from Adames & Meadows, and bounce-back from Zunino, do you think HR club record (228 in '17) is in jeopardy?— Donnie (@DeejaeD2) January 30, 2020
Heading into the offseason, the focus for the front office was to add more power to the lineup. Whether they were able to accomplish that remains to be seen, but the potential is certainly there. Yoshitomo Tsutsugo will have to acclimate himself to the Major Leagues, but the potential is there for him to hit 20-25 home runs. Lowe and Yandy Díaz were on their way to a 30-homer campaign before the injuries, so that should also be a boost. Having a flexible lineup should also help the Rays. Tampa Bay has a lot of capable hitters on the roster, which should make finding the right matchups a little bit easier for manager Kevin Cash. The Rays certainly have the talent to set a new franchise record in home runs, but a lot of things will have to go their way in 2020.
Think that the #Rays may bring in a veteran SP to challenge the young pitchers in the backend of the rotation? A guy like McHugh or someone who could also be a Longman type. Also, possible extra RP, in case Roe or Alvarado don't bounceback.— Jacob Larsen (@jakelarsen) January 30, 2020
We’ve all learned that anything is possible with the Rays, but I would be surprised if the club makes any other significant moves. Tampa Bay feels confident with its pitching staff and fully expects José Alvarado and Chaz Roe to have better seasons in 2020. If Peter Fairbanks, Colin Poche, Nick Anderson and Diego Castillo continue to improve, the Rays’ bullpen could be even better this season. The Rays, however, will likely sign a couple of pitchers to Minor League deals with invites to big league camp, adding some more depth and creating competition.
Do the Rays feel set in the catcher position or do you think they’ll make a run at James McCann or Alex Avila?— Snow Bird (@SnowBird813) January 30, 2020
They’re all set. Barring something unforeseen,
Do you see the Rays’ bullpen remaining as effective despite the 3 batter minimum coming this season?— Hay King (@oncenowagain) January 31, 2020
It feels like we relied very heavily on playing the matchup game last season.
The rule will definitely have an impact on the Rays and the rest of the league, but Tampa Bay believes it is well-equipped to handle the change. None of the relievers on the projected 26-man roster have extreme splits, but it could affect the club in September. Last season, the Rays relied on pitching changes in September and had pitchers like Hoby Milner, a lefty specialist, on the roster. Other than in September, Tampa Bay should be fine. The best way to attack the rule is to stack your bullpen up with quality arms, and the Rays have certainly done that.
