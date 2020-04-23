Inbox: Who's most likely to start in Rays' OF?

Rays players have been away from the field for more than a month now, but the team continues to do some unorthodox things in order to stay in shape for whenever it’s safe enough to return to playing baseball. In the meantime, it’s time for the first Rays Inbox since

In the meantime, it’s time for the first Rays Inbox since Spring Training came to a halt. Nobody knows what the future holds, so we won’t touch any questions about any contingency plans or potential start dates. We’ll focus strictly on the team.

Here we go.

Who is playing left field, right field, designated hitter and first base in the first game (whenever that might be)?

-- @Alex_Angulo9 via Twitter

The Rays entered the season with a plan to maximize optimal matchups, and I don’t expect that to change even if there’s a shortened season. But things are definitely more unique on Opening Day, as teams generally just go with their best group. Tampa Bay certainly has a lot of quality options, but let’s just assume that the Rays go with their best unit on Opening Day. That would have Hunter Renfroe starting in left field, Austin Meadows in right and Yoshitomo Tsutsugo serving as the team’s designated hitter.

If there is a season, might we see starting pitchers go longer into the game due to a possible shortened season? Or do you think a shortened season would spark more bullpen usage due to the expanded roster?

-- @gary_rangel_ via Twitter

That’s a good question, and one of many that manager Kevin Cash will have to figure out when, or if, the team returns to the field. The Rays were planning to go easy on their pitchers, possibly going with a six-man rotation due to Charlie Morton’s workload last season and the health of Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell. I don’t expect that to change when the season resumes, especially with expanded rosters.

Tampa Bay's bullpen will be a strength, and adding a couple more relievers to the roster would only boost that. Players like Brendan McKay, Peter Fairbanks, Andrew Kittredge and Aaron Loup, who were competing for a roster spot, could potentially be available in the bullpen if rosters expand. That gives the Rays even more arms to play with, while also helping Glasnow, Snell and Morton stay fresh for another playoff run. There’s a lot of hypotheticals, but the Rays’ pitching staff will be very good. That much we know.

Would a shortened season mean a more or less likely callup for Wander Franco? The thinking would likely change if the Rays are in contention, right?

-- @CJWinterberg via Twitter

A lot of this will depend on what happens with Minor League Baseball this season. If Franco isn’t able to get the necessary at-bats, I just don’t see him making his debut in 2020. Like you said, that could obviously change if the team is in contention and feels like Franco could help the offense right away. That would also mean that Willy Adames or the other options in the middle infield haven’t had a very good season, which seems like a lot of "ifs" for Franco to make his debut.

Is there any update on Brent Honeywell Jr.? I know before all of this happened, it wasn’t impossible we would see him this year, but should we give up on seeing him this season and start looking for him next year instead?

-- @WederOnYT via Twitter

Before the season came to a halt, Honeywell was in a throwing program, throwing bullpen sessions on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. With everyone away from baseball right now, he’s not necessarily missing any time, which could end up helping Honeywell. However, the Rays would have to watch Honeywell perform at Triple-A Durham before feeling confident that he can contribute at the big league level. The talent level is certainly there, but it’s been two years since Honeywell has appeared in a game, so there’s still a lot that needs to happen before he makes his big league debut. The season being suspended doesn’t help his need to face live batters, either.

