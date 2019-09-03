Rays head to Winter Meetings seeking upgrades

ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays have been laying the groundwork throughout the offseason for what should be an interesting and eventful Winter Meetings in San Diego. In order to create room on the 40-man roster, while also clearing up opportunities for potential acquisitions over the winter, the Rays elected to

In order to create room on the 40-man roster, while also clearing up opportunities for potential acquisitions over the winter, the Rays elected to designate Matt Duffy and Jesús Aguilar for assignment, plus they non-tendered Guillermo Heredia , making him an unrestricted free agent, and traded José De León to the Reds.

Tampa Bay also retained Mike Zunino , who was another potential non-tender candidate, signing him to a one-year deal in order to avoid arbitration. Brian O'Grady , who is a first baseman that is also capable of playing all three outfield positions, was acquired from Cincinnati in order to add more depth.

As the club has continued to make minor moves, the belief is that the Rays will be heavily involved in trying to upgrade and complement a roster that won 96 games during the regular season and returned to the postseason for the first time since 2013.

"There's a lot of time between now and Opening Day, and I think I anticipate some twists and turns in terms of what our team will look like by the end of March when we get going," said general manager Erik Neander. "We really like the position group we have. [I'm] interested to see what that looks like, and we really like our pitching staff."

Club needs: The Rays will go into the Winter Meetings looking to improve the team's offense. Tampa Bay had the lowest team ERA in the American League last season (3.67), but the offense struggled at times, finishing 18th in the Majors in runs scored per game, the lowest rank of the six AL playoff teams.

Even with Zunino returning, the Rays will continue to survey the fast-moving catcher market in order to try and improve at the position. Michael Perez is an in-house option that Tampa Bay was high on before the 2019 season, and there's still a possibility that he'll end up as the team's backup catcher heading into Spring Training. However, heading into the Winter Meetings, it appears more likely that the Rays will look to sign or trade for another catcher.

"The catching position is something we've talked about and that's pretty clear," Neander said. "I think bringing back [Zunino], we're betting on Mike to bounce back some offensively, but we can certainly continue to look for ways to strengthen that position further."

Whom might they trade? The Rays won't be shopping any players during the Winter Meetings, but they also won't shy away from discussions. Last year, the club traded Jake Bauers to the Indians in order to acquire Yandy Díaz . While that doesn't mean that a similar trade will happen this year, it shows that Tampa Bay is open to any trade it believes will help make the roster more functional. With multiple teams searching for starting pitching help, the Rays could be a popular trade partner, but it'll take a good haul in order for them to move some of their pitching.

Prospects to know: Teams looking to improve their organization depth will surely be reaching out to the Rays about some of their prospects. Tampa Bay has a lot of prospects that it could add in a potential trade, if it believes it can improve the current and future of the Major League club. Infielders Vidal Brujan and Lucius Fox will be attractive options, while pitchers Joe Ryan and Shane Baz could also get some interest.

Rule 5 Draft: Brujan, Fox, Ronaldo Hernandez, Kevin Padlo and Jake Cronenworth were all added to the 40-man roster in order to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft, but with the Rays having the No. 2 farm system in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline, there's a chance that other teams will look to poach a couple of prospects. Some of the prospects who could be taken in the Rule 5 Draft include Garrett Whitley, who was the team's first-round pick in 2015, Moises Gomez, who hit 16 home runs in Class A Charlotte last season, and Sam McWilliams, who was selected by the Royals in last year's Rule 5 Draft before being returned to Tampa Bay before the start of the Minor League season.

Payroll summary: Financially, the Rays are in a good spot to make significant moves during the offseason. Between Charlie Morton , Blake Snell , Kevin Kiermaier , Brandon Lowe and Zunino, they owe over $38 million, while players like Tommy Pham , Tyler Glasnow and Chaz Roe will see a spike through arbitration. But aside from that, the club is projected to have some flexibility. It's still important to note that Tampa Bay feels confident about its young core and won't sign a veteran who could potentially block the development of younger players.

"We've been afford opportunities to be opportunistic when there's the right moment, the right player to do something, and we fully believe that to be the case this year," Neander said about the team's payroll. "I do believe there's some flexibility in that if the right deal comes along. That's not to raise expectations, that's just something that we're afforded."

One question: Will the Rays look to add right-handed hitting help?

With Heredia, Avisaíl García , Duffy, Aguilar and Travis d'Arnaud off the roster, it's safe to assume that the Rays will look to add right-handed hitting help to their lineup. Heredia and García are still in the mix to return, but Tampa Bay will look closely at the market during the Winter Meetings and throughout the winter. Players like Edwin Encarnación , Howie Kendrick , Kevin Pillar and Robinson Chirinos would make sense.

Juan Toribio covers the Rays for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @juanctoribio.