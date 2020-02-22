9 must-see Rays artifacts on display at Hall

The Rays have been in existence for just 21 seasons, but they nonetheless have some history during that span. Starting in 2008, the Rays have been in the postseason five times, including a World Series appearance, and finished above .500 in the tough American League East eight out of the

The Rays have been in existence for just 21 seasons, but they nonetheless have some history during that span. Starting in 2008, the Rays have been in the postseason five times, including a World Series appearance, and finished above .500 in the tough American League East eight out of the last 12 years.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum's collection of more than 40,000 three-dimensional pieces contains artifacts that tell the story of the game's legendary players, moments and triumphs. Beginning in late March and running through 2020, the museum will share some of those memorable artifacts through a new limited-time experience: Starting Nine, which features nine artifacts from each of the 30 current MLB franchises.

Whether you've visited before, or you've always wanted to check it off your family's bucket list, now is the perfect time to plan a visit to the Hall of Fame -- the spiritual home of America's Pastime -- in beautiful Cooperstown, N.Y.

1) Worthy home run ball

Fun facts: In Game 7 of the 2008 American League Championship Series, Rays designated hitter Willy Aybar crushed this ball for a home run, giving his club a 3-1 lead over the Boston Red Sox. The Rays went on to win the game by that same score, propelling them to their first World Series appearance.

2) A special jersey

Fun facts: Devil Rays third baseman Wade Boggs made history in this jersey on Aug. 7, 1999, when he became the first player to collect his 3,000th hit with a home run and the first to reach the coveted milestone as a member of Tampa Bay.

3) Those magic shoes

Fun facts: On May 3, 2009, Tampa Bay’s Carl Crawford ran wild in these shoes, stealing six bases in one game and becoming first the American Leaguer to achieve the feat since Hall of Famer Eddie Collins in 1912.

4) Matt Garza’s ball

Fun facts: This ball comes from the first no-hitter pitched by a member of the Rays. Garza faced the minimum 27 batters in defeating the visiting Tigers, 5-0, on July 26, 2010.

5) Evan Longoria ’s bat

Fun facts: Rays third baseman Evan Longoria swung this bat in the 12th inning and hit a walk-off home run to beat the Yankees on the last day of the 2011 regular season. Coming back from a 7-0 deficit, the Rays’ dramatic victory helped them enter the postseason by being a game ahead of the Red Sox in the AL Wild Card race.

6) Fernando Rodney ’s cap

Fun facts: On Oct. 3, 2012, reliever Rodney wore this cap while earning his 48th and final save of the year, a single-season record for Rays relievers. His microscopic 0.60 ERA is an all-time record for pitchers who have logged at least 70 innings pitched in a season.

7) Blake Snell ’s jersey

Fun facts: Wearing this jersey on Sept. 23, 2018, Snell earned his 21st victory of the year, becoming the first Rays pitcher to win more than 20 games in a season. His 21-5 record and 1.89 ERA earned him the 2018 AL Cy Young Award.

8) It’s the shoes

Fun facts: Wearing these shoes during Game 3 of the 2008 World Series, Tampa Bay’s Melvin Upton Jr. (formerly known as B.J.) became the first American Leaguer to steal three bases in a Series game.

9) The cowbell

Fun facts: Inspired by a famous Saturday Night Live skit, the Tampa Bay Rays began distributing cowbells such as this one to fans at Tropicana Field starting in 2006. Today, cowbells (and their distinctive noise) are synonymous with Rays baseball.

Bill Ladson has been a reporter for MLB.com since 2002. He covered the Nationals/Expos from 2002-2016. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook.