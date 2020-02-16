5 observations after Spring Training Week 1
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. -- While pitchers and catchers officially reported Wednesday, the majority of the Rays players arrived early and have been working out in Port Charlotte since Monday morning.
Brandon Lowe, Ryan LaMarre, Austin Meadows and Joey Wendle reported Sunday, so the Rays are only waiting on Yandy Díaz , Randy Arozarena, Lucius Fox, Nate Lowe and Ji-Man Choi, who are all expected to report during Monday’s full-squad report date.
Because Tampa Bay has been on the field for a week now, let’s take a look at five early observations in camp.
Newcomers turning heads
“He likes to hit,” manager Kevin Cash said. “Whether he’s hitting off a tee, flips or batting practice, it’s just so loose and easy. … It looks like he just gets in the box and has fun.”
The next step for Martínez is to continue to develop at first base, a spot the Rays could use him throughout the season. He has worked with third-base coach Rodney Linares every day and that is expected to continue throughout the season.
“He’s a big, tall guy, and somehow we have to find a way to use that to his advantage on defense,” Cash said. “Watching [Martínez] in the batter’s box, he’s so athletic. We want that athleticism to show out when he’s playing first.”
Chirinos impressing
“He looks awesome,” Cash said.
Prospects holding their own
While the focus will be on the Major League roster as the Rays look to contend for an American League East title, Tampa Bay also has a group of talented top prospects attending camp as non-roster invites. Among the group, Cash noted that left-hander Shane McClanahan, the team’s No. 9 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, and right-hander Joe Ryan, the team’s No. 16 prospect, have stood out over the rest.
“They were both very impressive again [on Sunday],” Cash said. “McClanahan’s stuff is pretty undeniable. It’s really, really good. ... He really looks like he knows what he’s doing when he’s on the mound.”
Alvarado looking to bounce back
There’s no denying that, when right,
“I’m feeling good with all my pitches,” Alvarado said. “Just gotta keep working.”
Kiermaier testing new approach
