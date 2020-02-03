Red Sox Spring Training FAQs, important dates

There will be a new feel in the air when the Red Sox start Spring Training this year. There is a new chief baseball officer in Chaim Bloom. There will be a new manager -- though the club has yet to name Alex Cora’s successor. And the lineup may not

There will be a new feel in the air when the Red Sox start Spring Training this year. There is a new chief baseball officer in Chaim Bloom. There will be a new manager -- though the club has yet to name Alex Cora’s successor. And the lineup may not include superstar Mookie Betts, who is the centerpiece of serious trade talks with the Dodgers and Padres.

With Spring Training set to begin soon, here are the nuts and bolts:

Pitchers and catchers report

Feb. 11

First pitchers and catchers workout

Feb. 12

Full squad report date

Feb. 16

First full-squad workout

Feb. 17

New faces to know

2B José Peraza

C Kevin Plawecki

INF Jonathan Arauz

LHP Martín Pérez

RHP Austin Brice

LHP Matt Hall

RHP Chris Mazza

LHP Josh Osich

LHP Jeffrey Springs

Top prospects to know

1B Triston Casas (No. 77 on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects list)

3B-1B Bobby Dalbec

RHP Bryan Mata

OF Jarren Duran

RHP Tanner Houck

LHP Jay Groome

Where is the facility?

This marks the ninth year that the Red Sox have held Spring Training at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. It is a beautiful complex located on Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers, Fla., approximately a 10-minute drive from the airport.

Can fans attend workouts?

All workouts at Fenway South are free and open to the public.

First game

As has become tradition, the Red Sox will play their first game against Northeastern University, a seven-inning exhibition at 1:05 p.m. ET on Feb. 21.

First Grapefruit League game

The Sox will host the Rays on Feb. 22 at 1:05 p.m. ET to open their Grapefruit League slate.

First TV game

Fans will get their first chance to see the 2020 Red Sox against Northeastern on Feb. 21.

One other notable game

The Yankees make their only trip to Fort Myers on Feb. 29 as MLB’s most storied rivalry resumes.

Last game in Florida

The Sox play their final Grapefruit League game on March 24 -- at home against the Braves.

Opening Day

The 2020 Red Sox will open up in Toronto against the up-and-coming Blue Jays on March 26 for the start of a four-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 3:37 p.m. ET.

Ian Browne has covered the Red Sox for MLB.com since 2002. Follow him on Twitter @IanMBrowne and Facebook.