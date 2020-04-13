Papi, Krasinski give hospital heroes Fenway gift

In the latest episode of his YouTube show, "Some Good News," actor and filmmaker John Krasinski enlisted the help of Red Sox legend David Ortiz to bring cheer to healthcare workers from the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. Appearing via video, Ortiz expressed his admiration and announced that

Appearing via video, Ortiz expressed his admiration and announced that the Red Sox were donating four tickets in perpetuity to the hospital.

"I gotta tell you guys, from the very bottom of my heart, how much I love you and respect you for what you guys are doing," Ortiz said. "Taking your life, taking your time, that's something that just goes beyond everything."

Krasinski, a Massachusetts native, then had one of Boston's famous duck boats transport a group of Beth Israel hospital workers from the COVID-19 unit to Fenway Park, where they were greeted by Ortiz on the videoboard.

"Hey Boston, let's give it up for our heroes," Ortiz said, cueing up a montage of Red Sox players, as well as Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, showing their gratitude with a round of applause on Fenway Park's videoboard.

It starts with a tweet... 🥰 https://t.co/hLV6DZCqHi — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 13, 2020

To cap it off, the hospital staff threw out ceremonial first pitches, posed near the Green Monster and took a lap around the bases.

"You are so our heroes and you're the most lovable, wonderful people," said Krasinski, who launched his YouTube show toward the end of March to highlight positive and uplifting news stories around the world during the coronavirus pandemic. "Thank you so much, I hope it gave you [a little] joy in the middle of all this."