Celebrate Patriots' Day Monday on MLB Network

BOSTON -- Monday is Patriots' Day in Massachusetts, but there will be something missing besides the Boston Marathon. The Red Sox have always taken part in that tradition-rich holiday by playing an 11 a.m. game at Fenway Park. Though that isn’t possible this year, MLB Network is featuring the Red

BOSTON -- Monday is Patriots' Day in Massachusetts, but there will be something missing besides the Boston Marathon. The Red Sox have always taken part in that tradition-rich holiday by playing an 11 a.m. game at Fenway Park.

Though that isn’t possible this year, MLB Network is featuring the Red Sox for its entire day of programming on Monday.

• MLB Network channel locator

For early risers, Game 4 of the 2004 World Series will start at 7:30 a.m. ET, allowing viewers to relive that magical night when the Red Sox won it all for the first time in 86 years. A 2004 World Series highlights package will follow at 9:30 a.m.

And at 11 a.m., watch the classic game from April 20, 2013. It was the first game at Fenway after the Marathon bombings, when David Ortiz gave his epic speech that includes an F-bomb that not even the FCC had an issue with. Daniel Nava won the game with a dramatic homer. “Boston, this is for you,” Don Orsillo appropriately told his viewers on NESN as Nava rounded the bases. The game will be reaired at 11 p.m.

At 2 p.m, the 2013 World Series Film will be shown, allowing viewers to flash back to key moments of that magical “Boston Strong” season.

The most nostalgia-tinted game of the day starts at 4 p.m., when the Yankees and Red Sox celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fenway Park with their game from April 20, 2012.

For those who can’t get enough of Game 4 of the 2004 American League Championship Series -- which is probably nearly all of you -- MLB Network will chronicle the pivotal moments of that game at 7 p.m. as part of the MLB Greatest Games series with studio hosts Bob Costas and Tom Verducci reliving the instant classic with Kevin Millar, a key participant from the game.

Ian Browne has covered the Red Sox for MLB.com since 2002. Follow him on Twitter @IanMBrowne and Facebook.