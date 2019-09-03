Red Sox re-sign Hernández, Osich after non-tenders

The Red Sox have signed infielder Marco Hernández and left-hander Josh Osich to one-year contracts, the team announced Wednesday. Hernández and Osich were Boston's only two non-tendered players on Monday. The Red Sox's 40-man roster is now at 36 players.

The Red Sox have signed infielder Marco Hernández and left-hander Josh Osich to one-year contracts, the team announced Wednesday.

Hernández and Osich were Boston's only two non-tendered players on Monday. The Red Sox's 40-man roster is now at 36 players.

Hernández, 27, appeared in 61 games with the Red Sox this past season and hit .250/.279/.338 with two homers. The infielder debuted in 2016 and has spent his entire big league career with Boston.

Osich, meanwhile, was selected off waivers from the White Sox on Oct. 31. He owns a 4.88 ERA over 217 career appearances at the MLB level, including a 4.66 mark in 57 appearances for Chicago in 2019. The 31-year-old was a member of the Giants from 2015-18.