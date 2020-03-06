Is this the best ballpark snack … or the worst?

I'm as big a proponent of mixing salty with sweet as anyone. It's a classic combination, endless in its variations: peanut butter and jelly; chicken and waffles; kettle corn. You'll notice that "s'mores and french fries" are nowhere to be found on that list. I'd figured that would be self-explanatory,

I'm as big a proponent of mixing salty with sweet as anyone. It's a classic combination, endless in its variations: peanut butter and jelly; chicken and waffles; kettle corn.

You'll notice that "s'mores and french fries" are nowhere to be found on that list. I'd figured that would be self-explanatory, and then I saw what the Reds have in store for us at Great American Ball Park in 2020:

A reason to go to @Reds games this season: The S’mores Frybox with crispy fries, marshmallows, chocolate syrup, cinnamon graham crackers + M&M’s (📷 by @delawarenorth) pic.twitter.com/wjw6FUv1FZ — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 5, 2020

Hold on, I have to read that back because I think I blacked out for a moment: a box of fries topped with marshmallows, chocolate syrup, cinnamon graham crackers and M&M's. I'll let Dr. Ian Malcolm take this one home, because I need to lie down.