Reds hire Joe Mather as assistant hitting coach

CINCINNATI – The Reds filled the lone vacancy on manager David Bell’s coaching staff Tuesday when Joe Mather was named the club's new assistant hitting coach. Mather replaces Donnie Ecker, who departed earlier this month to be the hitting coach for the Giants.

For the past five seasons, Mather worked in the player development department for the D-backs and spent 2019 as Arizona’s field and hitting coordinator. For the Reds, he will work with new hitting coach Alan Zinter after he was hired last month to replace former coach Turner Ward. The pair are expected to set the hitting philosophy that has continuity from the big leagues down to the bottom of the system in the Minors.

The 37-year-old Mather spent parts of four seasons in the Major Leagues from 2008-12 as an outfielder and infielder with the Cardinals, Braves and Cubs.

Cincinnati also named Geoff Head as the organization’s senior director of health and performance. Head previously worked for the Giants in numerous roles since 2008.