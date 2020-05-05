Reds push Bracket final to G7 but fall to Yanks

CINCINNATI -- In the first Dream Bracket tournament, the Reds and Yankees battled it out in what proved to be an evenly-matched and very tight series simulation. However, it was the all-time Yankees that emerged victorious as the Reds were defeated, 11-6, in the decisive Game 7.

The series was tied at 2 after four games. Here is a breakdown of how the final three games played out:

Game 5: Reds 5, Yankees 2

The score was even at 2 in the bottom of the seventh inning when Pete Rose hit a two-run single against lefty reliever Dave Righetti. Eric Davis added a solo home run in the eighth against Goose Gossage. Tom Seaver pitched seven innings and allowed two runs, five hits and three walks while striking out nine. Aroldis Chapman, pitching for Cincinnati, handled a perfect eighth with two strikeouts. Following a four-pitch leadoff walk to Lou Gehrig in the top of the ninth inning, Rob Dibble locked down the save with two strikeouts -- and the game ended when Gehrig was caught stealing in a double play.

Game 6: Yankees 4, Reds 3

Chapman did not fare so well this time, as he gave up a two-run homer in the eighth inning to Joe DiMaggio for the blown save and the loss. It spoiled a seven-frame, two-run start for Jim Maloney. Cincinnati took a 3-2 lead in the top of the eighth on Frank Robinson’s RBI double off Gossage. Mariano Rivera struck out the side in the ninth for the save.

Game 7: Yankees 11, Reds 6

It was a rough one for Cincinnati pitchers, who blew a 4-0 lead in the third inning, a 5-4 lead in the fourth and a 6-5 lead in the fifth. A five-run bottom of the fifth against Norm Charlton and John Franco iced the game and the series for New York. Gehrig added a solo homer off Franco in the sixth for good measure. Robinson's strong performance -- 3-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs -- was thus spoiled.

Mark Sheldon has covered the Reds for MLB.com since 2006, and previously covered the Twins from 2001-05. Follow him on Twitter @m_sheldon and Facebook.