Young shortstop impressing Reds this spring

GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- The Reds are on track to enter the 2020 season with Freddy Galvis as their starting shortstop, but it’s another shortstop that is making an early first impression and dominating the conversation in his first spring camp.

Of the Reds players polled about who has impressed the most across the first few weeks of Cactus League play, nearly every player mentioned Jose Garcia in some form or fashion, as he overwhelmingly won the vote.

The 21-year-old Cuban native is in camp as a non-roster invitee, and while many have clamored for him to be included on the Opening Day roster, he has never played an inning above Class A Advanced before and has scuffled mightily with errors in his short professional career in the United States.

Still, his wide array of talents has been eye-opening.

Garcia spent the entirety of the 2019 season at Class A Advanced Daytona, where he slugged 37 doubles and stole 15 bases while producing a .280/.343/.436 slash line. He followed up his campaign with a 16-game stint in the Arizona Fall League.

Ranked as the club’s No. 5 prospect entering the 2020 season, Garcia is likely to begin the year at Double-A Chattanooga, a campaign during which he’ll turn 22 years old in early April.

Garcia compiled five hits through his first seven Cactus League games, three of which were home runs. He struck out in 20.5 percent of his at-bats at Daytona last season, but had yet to strike out during the spring entering play Wednesday.

Quote: “Watching Jose Garcia play has been special. I had never met him before and never had seen him play. He’s been extremely impressive early on in camp. He moves really easily, and he has a ton of power. It’s really cool to see.” -- catcher Tucker Barnhart

“I’m going to say that young boy over there, Garcia. He’s balling right now and it’s awesome to watch because he’s so young. It’s just sick to watch him. It’s his first camp and he’s coming in here showing his swagger, hitting home runs, making plays with his glove. I’m enjoying it.” -- reliever Amir Garrett

Phillip Ervin, OF

Ervin has been attempting to break through the glass ceiling that has been the Reds’ crowded outfield picture for the past three seasons. Entering camp out of Minor League options, Ervin is vying to claim a spot on the club’s bench.

Playing time has always come sporadically for Ervin, who caught fire with the Reds during July last season, hitting .432 with a 1.217 OPS. That production led to him seeing 36 starts over the final two months, a stretch which yielded a .225 batting average and a .676 OPS.

After dominating the Cactus League last season by going 14-for-41 at the dish with a team-best five home runs, Ervin is off to a similarly hot start this year, having collected a hit in five of his first 10 at-bats.

Still, he faces an uphill climb to breaking camp with the Reds as Shogo Akiyama, Nick Castellanos, Jesse Winker and Nick Senzel are all virtual locks to populate the outfield with Aristides Aquino also looming as a legitimate right-handed-hitting power threat.

Quote: “Obviously, he’s on the big league roster and stuff like that, but he always plays really [well] every opportunity that he gets.” -- pitcher Michael Lorenzen