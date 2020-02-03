Reds Spring Training FAQs, important dates

CINCINNATI -- Five significant free-agent additions, an improved offense and increased expectations to contend have made anticipation for Reds Spring Training even more palpable. It’s just about here, as the club will soon report to its player-development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. Here is everything you need to know going in:

Pitchers and catchers report date

Thursday, Feb. 13, with physicals scheduled for Friday, Feb. 14.

First pitchers and catchers workout

Saturday, Feb. 15

Full squad report date

Sunday, Feb. 16

First full-squad workout

Tuesday, Feb. 18

New faces to know

2B Mike Moustakas, OF Nick Castellanos, OF Shogo Akiyama, LHP Wade Miley, RHP Pedro Strop, RHP José De León, plus non-roster invitees RHP Tyler Thornburg, LHP Jesse Biddle, RHP Nate Jones, RHP David Carpenter and 3B Matt Davidson, as well as Rule 5 player OF Mark Payton.

Top prospects to know

LHP Nick Lodolo (No. 2 Reds prospect and No. 48 overall, per MLB Pipeline), INF Jonathan India (Reds' No. 3), RHP Tony Santillan (No. 4), catcher Tyler Stephenson, (No. 7) and SS Jose Garcia (No. 9).

Where is the facility?

The player-development complex is located at 3125 S. Wood Blvd., which is just under one mile away from Goodyear Ballpark, at 1933 S. Ballpark Way.

Can fans attend workouts?

Yes, there are fan viewing areas at the player-development complex, but note that it's street parking only.

First Cactus League game

Saturday, Feb. 22, at 3:05 p.m. ET vs. the Indians at Goodyear Ballpark. Cincinnati and Cleveland share the park, so the Reds will be the away team.

First TV game

The Reds' first televised game hasn't been announced.

One other notable game

Tuesday, Feb. 25, against the Angels at 3:10 p.m. ET at Tempe Diablo Stadium. The game could potentially feature two Japanese stars in Akiyama and Shohei Ohtani.

Last game in Arizona

Monday, March 23, at 3:05 p.m. ET at Goodyear Ballpark, but the opponent hasn't been announced.

Any additional exhibitions before the regular season?

No.

Opening Day date, time, opponent and location

Thursday, March 26, at 4:10 p.m. ET vs. the Cardinals at Great American Ball Park.

Mark Sheldon has covered the Reds for MLB.com since 2006, and previously covered the Twins from 2001-05. Follow him on Twitter @m_sheldon and Facebook.