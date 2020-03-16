5 takeaways from Reds Spring Training
When the Reds arrived to Spring Training in Goodyear, Ariz., in February full of optimism after an aggressive offseason, no one could have imagined how camp would eventually come to an end. Spring Training is done for now and the regular season is delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. However, there
When the Reds arrived to Spring Training in Goodyear, Ariz., in February full of optimism after an aggressive offseason, no one could have imagined how camp would eventually come to an end. Spring Training is done for now and the regular season is delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
However, there were still some developments to take note of from the Reds’ time in the desert. Here are five things we learned and what it might mean when the regular season gets underway:
Akiyama is as advertised
Although they never got a chance to roll out their Opening Day-type lineup with all of their regulars, the Reds’ revamped offense showed some life and it’s a good sign for their chances to contend.
Offense showed life, but work remains to be done
But there was still work to be done.
Gray, Bauer, DeSclafani looking good
The Reds' rotation was expected to be the biggest strength of the club going into 2020, and there were some good signs during camp.
“I’m able to command all my pitches, the [velocity] is there and I’m recovering well,” Bauer said following his March 8 outing vs. the Angels. “My prep is good. I was 94-95 [mph] today with basically no adrenaline. All of my stuff is sharp.”
On the other hand, ace
Suárez and Senzel should be ready
Based on what was seen in camp, it wasn’t too optimistic to believe that third baseman
Senzel, who had right shoulder surgery in September, already played four games (all as the designated hitter) and felt good making throws from the outfield during workouts. His first hit of spring was a home run to the opposite field. Senzel added muscle during the offseason, and with a rookie season of experience behind him, he appeared ready to take the next step in establishing himself in the big leagues.
José Garcia appears legit
Ranked as the No. 5 prospect in the Reds' organization by MLB Pipeline, shortstop José Garcia impressed everybody during his first big league camp. Garcia led the club with four homers and showed plenty of agility and skill defensively.
“What everyone is seeing is certainly what we expect from him. He’s a special player,” said Hall of Fame shortstop Barry Larkin, who worked with Garcia in camp.
Garcia was expected to begin 2020 in Double-A, but a strong regular season could speed his arrival to the Major Leagues to 2021 or, perhaps, later this year.
Mark Sheldon has covered the Reds for MLB.com since 2006, and previously covered the Twins from 2001-05. Follow him on Twitter @m_sheldon and Facebook.