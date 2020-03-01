Shattered bats? Must mean Seranthony is close

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Only the Phillies know how hard Seranthony Domínguez threw the baseball Sunday, but based on what happened to a couple of the bats used against him in a scrimmage at Carpenter Complex, the ball moved. It was an encouraging sign for somebody that could make or break

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Only the Phillies know how hard Seranthony Domínguez threw the baseball Sunday, but based on what happened to a couple of the bats used against him in a scrimmage at Carpenter Complex, the ball moved.

It was an encouraging sign for somebody that could make or break the Phillies bullpen this season.

“I saw a bat almost thrown over the backstop,” Phillies right-hander Jake Arrieta said, highlighting Domínguez’s outing. “I saw a shattered bat.”

Domínguez routinely enjoyed moments like that as a rookie in 2018, when he pitched like an elite closer. He struck out 74 and walked 22 in 58 innings. He ranked among the top seven percent of pitchers in strikeout rate (33.0 percent), top four percent in xBA (.184) and xSLG (.286) and the top one percent in wOBA (.227), according to Statcast. His four-seam fastball averaged 98 mph. His slider proved to be nearly unhittable; opponents mustered just a .066 batting average against it.

Then last season, he left a game on June 5 with an injured ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. He never returned. Miraculously, he avoided Tommy John surgery. Slowly, he has worked himself back into shape.

And Sunday represented another step to keep him on track to be in the Phillies' bullpen on Opening Day: it was his first time pitching in a game situation since June 5.

“I feel like I let it go as hard as I can,” Domínguez said. “I don’t know about the velo right now. I just think about being ahead in the count, controlling all my pitches and being ready for the season. I think I’m going to be ready.”

Domínguez faced four hitters Sunday, throwing 13 pitches. T.J. Rivera , who has 344 plate appearances in the big leagues, snapped his bat on a 0-1 sinker. The ball rolled weakly to shortstop.

“That’s a good sign,” Domínguez said. “I threw the two-seam fastball and it got sink at the end. It was very good.”

The Phillies selected Kendall Simmons in the sixth round of the 2018 Draft. He led the New York-Penn League last season with a .520 slugging percentage. He swung through a 1-2 slider and launched the bat almost to the top of the backstop along the third-base line. The Phillies selected Dalton Guthrie in the sixth round in '17. He singled on a first-pitch fastball. Simon Muzzioti, the organization’s No. 11 prospect in '19, according to MLB Pipeline, followed. He swung and missed a 2-2 changeup to end the inning.

Domínguez said he liked his slider. “It feels pretty good,” he said. “You saw what happened today.” He liked his changeup, which he threw only 6.4 percent of the time in 2018.

Maybe he throws a few more this season.

“I’m working on it,” he said. “If I feel like I can control it more than I have before then I will. Anything that I think can help me.”

The next step for Domínguez -- other than staying healthy -- is pitching in a Grapefruit League game. He said it could happen next week. It should leave him enough time to pitch the necessary innings to be ready for Opening Day. If he is ready, Domínguez and Héctor Neris could form an effective 1-2 punch in the back of the bullpen.

“I feel really good,” Domínguez said. “I just need to keep going, keep working out, keep facing batters. I need to be in a game to see what happens. I feel like I’m throwing the ball good. To me, it looks good.”