'00 All-Star Game in Atlanta airing Wednesday

ATLANTA -- Chipper Jones homered in front of his hometown crowd, and 12 other Hall of Famers participated in the 2000 All-Star Game, which will be shown on MLB's Twitter, Facebook and YouTube platforms on Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET.

Hank Aaron threw the ceremonial first pitch that night at Turner Field and Derek Jeter was named the game's MVP after the American League claimed a 6-3 win over the National League. Jeter doubled in the first inning against Randy Johnson and later highlighted his three-hit performance with a two-run single in the fourth against current MLB Network analyst Al Leiter.

Jones gave Braves fans something to remember when he singled in the first inning against AL starter David Wells and then smacked a two-out solo homer in the third against James Baldwin. Coincidently, Aaron also homered in front of his hometown fans when Atlanta hosted its first All-Star Game in 1972.

Andruw Jones drove in the NL's only other run during this game that featured appearances from two All-Star closers. After the Padres' Trevor Hoffman surrendered three runs in the ninth, Mariano Rivera limited his damage to just one run in the bottom half of the inning.

The Hall of Famers who participated in this Midsummer Classic included Jones, Jeter, Johnson, Hoffman, Rivera, Ivan Rodriguez, Edgar Martinez, Barry Larkin, Vladimir Guerrero and Tom Glavine. Both of the game's managers, Bobby Cox and Joe Torre, have also been enshrined alongside these legends in Cooperstown.

Mark Bowman has covered the Braves for MLB.com since 2001.