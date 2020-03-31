Relive classic Dodgers games on SportsNet LA

LOS ANGELES -- This week's schedule on SportsNet Los Angeles, the Dodgers' regional sports network, includes these notable programs: Wednesday: Backstage: Dodgers 2019 season marathon starting at 9 a.m. PT. Thursday: A full day of Dodgers Squeeze Play episodes highlighting the best games of the 2019 season, starting at 6

LOS ANGELES -- This week's schedule on SportsNet Los Angeles, the Dodgers' regional sports network, includes these notable programs:

Wednesday: Backstage: Dodgers 2019 season marathon starting at 9 a.m. PT.

Thursday: A full day of Dodgers Squeeze Play episodes highlighting the best games of the 2019 season, starting at 6 a.m.

Friday: Timeless Dodgers, featuring the most memorable National League West clinch games in Dodgers history, starting at 6 a.m.

Saturday and Sunday: Timeless Dodgers, weekend programming will feature the Dodgers' memorable regular-season games vs. the San Francisco Giants, starting at 6 a.m.

April 6–12: Timeless Dodgers encore presentations of the Dodgers' 1988 National League Championship Series wins over the New York Mets and their historic victories over the Oakland Athletics to capture the '88 World Series championship airing nightly at 6 p.m.

April 6: Backstage: Dodgers best of 2019 Rookie Position Player Call-Ups (premiere) at 9 p.m.

Ken Gurnick has covered the Dodgers for MLB.com since 2001.