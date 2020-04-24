Relive Bradley's Wild triple on Sat., 3 p.m. MST

It was Oct. 4, 2017 when D-backs reliever Archie Bradley solidified his folk hero status in Arizona. The right-hander delivered a two-run triple with two outs in the seventh inning to break open a one-run game as the D-backs beat the Rockies, 11-8, in a wild National League Wild Card

It was Oct. 4, 2017 when D-backs reliever Archie Bradley solidified his folk hero status in Arizona.

The right-hander delivered a two-run triple with two outs in the seventh inning to break open a one-run game as the D-backs beat the Rockies, 11-8, in a wild National League Wild Card Game at Chase Field.

D-backs fans will get to relive that moment Saturday. The game will be shown at 3 p.m. MST across MLB’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels.

“That’s something I’ll never forget,” Bradley said after the game. “It’s the type of at-bat you dream about, you know? Being a guy in the bullpen and getting to have a big at-bat in the seventh inning of a Wild Card Game with guys on base and then being able to drive them in is a moment I’ll never forget.”

Bradley slid into third base, and with the sellout crowd on its feet roaring, he ripped off his helmet, stared into the D-backs’ dugout and then pointed to the fans screaming “Let’s go!”

The following year, the D-backs commemorated the hit with a bobblehead that had Bradley with his helmet off pointing into the stands. By pushing a button on the base of the bobblehead, fans were treated to the audio of D-backs radio voice Greg Schulte’s call of the play.

At the time, Bradley shared a house with third baseman Jake Lamb .

“I am excited to answer questions about Archie Bradley’s hitting for the first time in my life,” Lamb said with a smile after the game. “I hear about it all the time at the house. Fortunately, I saw it tonight. That was huge.”

The following year when the bobblehead promotion was announced, Lamb was asked about it.

“Archie hit a triple?” he said rolling his eyes. “Really? He never talks about it.”