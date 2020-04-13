Clinch, cycle, crush: April Crew classics to watch

MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers’ broadcast partners have another slate of classic games on tap for the next two weeks, from the 1982 World Series to a record-setting offensive outpouring in Toronto to Game 163 at Wrigley Field. Here’s a rundown of upcoming games on Brewers.com, Facebook, Fox Sports Wisconsin and

MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers’ broadcast partners have another slate of classic games on tap for the next two weeks, from the 1982 World Series to a record-setting offensive outpouring in Toronto to Game 163 at Wrigley Field.

Here’s a rundown of upcoming games on Brewers.com, Facebook, Fox Sports Wisconsin and 620-AM WTMJ:

Game 1 of 1982 World Series

When: Monday, April 13 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: FS Wisconsin and FOX Sports GO app

The Cardinals were built on pitching and defense, while the Brewers were built to hit -- and hit they did in a 10-0 romp at Busch Stadium that featured four hits from Robin Yount and a World Series-record five hits from Paul Molitor.

Prince Fielder bowling ball game

When: Tuesday, April 14 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: Brewers.com and Brewers Facebook page

A remarkable game (that included a Brewers triple play) on Sept. 6, 2009, ended with a celebration Milwaukee had been planning for months, when Prince Fielder circled the bases after a walk-off home run and sent his teammates sprawling to the ground once he reached home plate.

2008 regular-season finale

When: Wednesday, April 15 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: 620-AM WTMJ

CC Sabathia went the distance and Ryan Braun put the Brewers ahead with an eighth-inning home run to beat the Cubs and help clinch the National League Wild Card, marking the Crew's first postseason appearance in 26 years.

Game 4 of 1982 World Series

When: Thursday, April 16 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: FS Wisconsin and FOX Sports GO app

Three innings from falling into a 3-1 deficit in the Fall Classic, the Brewers bounced back to win Game 4 with a six-run seventh inning, with Jim Gantner, Yount, Cecil Cooper and Gorman Thomas all knocking run-scoring hits.

Game 5 of 1982 World Series

When: Saturday, April 18 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: FS Wisconsin and FOX Sports GO app

Yount delivered his second four-hit game of the Series, and Mike Caldwell pitched in traffic into the ninth inning of a Game 5 victory that put the Brewers one victory away from a championship.

Counsell’s managerial debut

When: Monday, April 20 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: FS Wisconsin and FOX Sports GO app

The Brewers’ rapid rebuild unofficially began this night, May 4, 2015, when unlikely hero Héctor Gómez sparked a late rally that made a winner of newly installed Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell over Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers at Miller Park.

Trevor Hoffman’s 600th save

When: Tuesday, April 21 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: Brewers.com and Brewers Facebook page

It took longer than he wanted, but Trevor Hoffman became the first man to reach 600 career saves when Counsell -- in his penultimate season as a player -- converted a game-ending groundout against the Cardinals on Sept. 8, 2010.

Game 1 of 2018 NLCS

When: Wednesday, April 22 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: 620-AM WTMJ

Brandon Woodruff electrified Miller Park with a home run off Kershaw and helped Counsell cobble together 27 outs in the Brewers’ 12th consecutive victory dating to the end of the regular season.

2018 Game 163

When: Wednesday, April 22 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: FS Wisconsin and FOX Sports GO app

Christian Yelich locked up the first batting title in franchise history and Josh Hader slammed the door on the Cubs to win the NL Central tiebreaker game at Wrigley Field on Oct. 1, 2018, giving the Brewers their fourth division title.

2011 clincher

When: Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: FS Wisconsin and FOX Sports GO app

Just like the postseason clincher in 2008, it took a special starting-pitching performance (Yovani Gallardo this time) and an eighth-inning home run from Braun to send the Brewers into the playoffs with this Sept. 23, 2011, win over the Marlins at Miller Park.

Yelich goes for cycle

When: Sunday, April 26 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: FS Wisconsin and FOX Sports GO app

In a game with countless twists and turns, Yelich hit for the first of his two 2018 cycles against the Reds on Aug. 29, part of his late-season surge to win the NL Most Valuable Player Award.

31 hits in Toronto

When: Tuesday, April 28 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: FS Wisconsin and FOX Sports GO app

The Brewers snapped a 10-game road losing streak in epic fashion, piling up an American League-record 31 hits in a 22-2 romp in Toronto on Aug. 28, 1992.

Five homers in one inning

When: Tuesday, April 28 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: Brewers.com and Brewers Facebook page

On April 22, 2006, Bill Hall, Damian Miller, Brady Clark, J.J. Hardy and Fielder all homered in a seven-run fourth inning against the Reds, making Milwaukee the first team in 40 years to go deep that many times in a frame.

Braun slams St. Louis

When: Wednesday, April 29 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: 620-AM WTMJ

Braun’s go-ahead grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning on Sept. 15, 2019, provided a signature moment in the Brewers’ late-season surge to the second NL Wild Card.

Yelich, Braun go back to back to win

When: Thursday, April 30 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: FS Wisconsin and FOX Sports GO app

In the first game in Major League history that started and ended with back-to-back home runs, Yelich and Braun went deep with two outs in the bottom of the ninth for a stunning win over the Cardinals on April 3, 2018.

