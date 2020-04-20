Catch classic Texas games, moments this week

ARLINGTON -- The Rangers' 2010 postseason will be featured by FOX Sports Southwest this week as they continue their baseball program during the shutdown. The programming begins Monday with the first two games of the 2010 American League Division Series against the Rays. The coverage will also include 2010 ALDS

The programming begins Monday with the first two games of the 2010 American League Division Series against the Rays.

The coverage will also include 2010 ALDS Playoff Rewind hosted by FSSW broadcasters Tom Grieve, Emily Jones, Mark McLemore and Dave Raymond and featuring interviews with general manager Jon Daniels, second baseman Ian Kinsler and shortstop Elvis Andrus. The 2010 AL Championship Series Playoff Rewind will air the week of April 27.

Here's the FSSW programming schedule for the Rangers this week. Games will also be streamed on FOX Sports GO, on FOXSportsGO.com or the FOX Sports GO app.

Monday, April 20

5 p.m. CT -- Adrián Beltré number retirement ceremony on June 8, 2019

6 p.m. -- Michael Young number retirement ceremony on Aug. 31, 2019

6:30 p.m.-- 2010 ALDS Game 1 vs. Rays, Oct. 6 (Rangers won, 5-1)

9 p.m. -- 2010 ALDS Game 2 vs. Rays, Oct. 7 (Rangers won, 6-0)

11:30 p.m. -- Adrián Beltré number retirement ceremony on June 8, 2019

Tuesday, April 21

10 a.m.-- 2010 ALDS Game 1 vs. Rays, Oct. 6 (Rangers won, 5-1)

12:30 p.m.-- 2010 ALDS Game 2 vs. Rays, Oct. 7 (Rangers won, 6-0)

Thursday, April 23

7 p.m. -- 2010 ALDS Game 5 vs. Rays, Oct. 12 (Rangers won, 5-1)

9:30 p.m. -- 2010 ALDS Playoff Rewind

10 p.m. -- 2010 ALCS Game 2 vs. Yankees, Oct. 16 vs. Yankees (Rangers won, 7-2)

Friday, April 24

9:30 a.m. -- 2010 ALDS Game 5 vs. Rays, Oct. 12 (Rangers won, 5-1)

12 p.m. -- 2010 ALDS Playoff Rewind

12:30 p.m. -- 2010 ALCS Game 2 vs. Yankees, Oct. 16 (Rangers won, 7-2)

Sunday, April 26

6 p.m. -- 2010 ALCS Game 3, Oct. 18 vs. Yankees (Rangers won, 8-0)

8:30 p.m. -- 2010 ALCS Game 4, Oct. 19 vs. Yankees (Rangers won, 10-3)

Additionally, on Saturday at 6 p.m. on 105.3 The FAN and select stations on the Rangers Radio Network, listen to the Rangers Classic Game of the Week presented by Golden Chick -- the AL West title clincher, a 3-0 victory against the A's, from Sept. 23, 2016.

The game will be preceded by the weekly Rangers Hot Stove program, from 5-6 p.m.

