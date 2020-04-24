Relive Game 7 of '97 World Series on Sunday

MIAMI -- Until the epic decisive game, the 1997 World Series was memorable, but fell short of classic status. But that all changed in the winner-take-all Game 7, when Edgar Renteria became an unlikely postseason hero with his soft single that sent South Florida into a celebratory frenzy. Then a

MIAMI -- Until the epic decisive game, the 1997 World Series was memorable, but fell short of classic status. But that all changed in the winner-take-all Game 7, when Edgar Renteria became an unlikely postseason hero with his soft single that sent South Florida into a celebratory frenzy.

Then a 21-year-old, Renteria delivered a walk-off single in the 11th inning off Charles Nagy that lifted the Marlins to a 3-2 win over the Indians, securing the organization’s first World Series championship.

Game 7 will stream on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on MLB’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels.

Renteria’s heroics came after the Marlins rallied from two runs down in the late innings. In the seventh, Bobby Bonilla homered off Jaret Wright.

Still, the Indians were three outs away from clinching their first World Series title since 1948, but in the ninth inning, Craig Counsell’s sacrifice fly off Jose Mesa tied the score at 2.

In the 11th inning, Renteria’s clutch hit tipped off Nagy’s glove and dribbled into the outfield. The two-out hit sent Counsell home from third base as he leaped onto home plate with the clinching run.

The classic was played on Oct. 26, 1997, and it lasted four hours and 10 minutes, finishing exactly at midnight.

Manager Jim Leyland, who celebrated his lone World Series title in his decorated career, directed the Marlins to World Series championship status in just the franchise’s fifth season.

Renteria, who turned 21 in August of that season, became a fitting hero for a young franchise that came of age. The Marlins were the first MLB Wild Card team to reach the World Series, and at the time, they ascended into champions faster than any other expansion club in history. The Marlins held that distinction until the D-backs won it all in their fourth season in 2001.

“Edgar and I played A ball together," recalled former All-Star catcher Charles Johnson at a 20-year anniversary reunion in 2017. "He was a really young kid playing shortstop. To see him get that big hit in the World Series was tremendous."

Joe Frisaro has covered the Marlins for MLB.com since 2002. Follow him on Twitter @JoeFrisaro and listen to his podcast.