Relive MadBum's Series save, Sun., 10 a.m. PT

SAN FRANCISCO -- A classic Giants game will re-air at 10 a.m. PT on Sunday on MLB.com and sfgiants.com -- Game 7 of the 2014 World Series, a heart-pounding 3-2 victory over the Royals that clinched the club’s third championship in five years.

Game 7, which also will re-air on MLB Network at 7 p.m. PT on Sunday, will forever be defined by the legendary performance of Madison Bumgarner , who came out of the bullpen to fire five scoreless innings and will the Giants over the finish line on that October night at Kauffman Stadium.

Bumgarner’s epic save came on two days’ rest. He started and won Game 1 and Game 5 in one of the most dominant runs by a pitcher in World Series history. A 25-year-old Bumgarner logged a 0.43 ERA over 21 innings against the Royals, becoming the first Giants pitcher to capture World Series MVP honors.

“Yeah, it was hopeless,” Kansas City manager Ned Yost said afterward.

Veteran Tim Hudson started Game 7 for the Giants, but he couldn’t get out of the second inning, allowing the Royals to score twice and tie the game. Reliever Jeremy Affeldt was summoned and steered the Giants through the fourth inning without incident.

The Giants seized a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth on singles by Pablo Sandoval , Hunter Pence and Michael Morse . In the fifth, manager Bruce Bochy turned the game over to Bumgarner, marking the left-hander’s first relief appearance since Game 6 of the 2010 National League Championship Series against the Phillies.

At Kansas City, Bumgarner threw 68 pitches and retired 15 of the final 16 batters he faced, though the Royals managed to create some late-inning drama.

With two outs in the ninth, Alex Gordon lined a single to left field that Grégor Blanco and Juan Carlo Perez misplayed. Gordon was held at third base, which gave Salvador Perez a chance to tie the game. The Royals catcher popped out to Sandoval at third to end the game.

“You know what, I can’t lie to you anymore.” Bumgarner said afterward. “I’m a little tired now.”