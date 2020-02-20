Renteria expects consistent lineup in 2020

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Tim Anderson and Yoán Moncada should sit atop the 2020 White Sox lineup, according to manager Rick Renteria. As for Anderson’s thoughts on potentially hitting leadoff? He’s ready for the challenge. “Set the table, baby. Set the table. Start us off,” said Anderson, of hitting leadoff. “But

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Tim Anderson and Yoán Moncada should sit atop the 2020 White Sox lineup, according to manager Rick Renteria.

As for Anderson’s thoughts on potentially hitting leadoff? He’s ready for the challenge.

“Set the table, baby. Set the table. Start us off,” said Anderson, of hitting leadoff. “But for the most part, just really come out and give our team a good spark. That’s what I’m going to try to do in the one-hole. Just making contact and get on base because we have some power guys behind us.”

The White Sox had 153 lineup combinations during the 2019 season, according to Baseball-Reference. But Renteria is looking for a more set one-through-nine this season.

He expressed that theory during his first Spring Training press conference and expressed a similar sentiment Thursday after workouts at Camelback Ranch.

“Will there be a tweak here or there? Yeah, absolutely,” Renteria said. “I’m not going to hold myself to not making adjustments as the season is going on and what the guys are doing in a particular moment in time.

“It would be foolish for me to lock myself into doing something that’s not conducive to helping us put together a lineup on a particular day. But we’re getting to a point where it’s some consistency, and hopefully that’ll give us the ability to see the same guys in maybe the same slots throughout the course of a season.”

Part of Renteria’s move to the consistent lineup simply stems from having a more proven group in place. That new crew includes switch-hitting catcher Yasmani Grandal , designated hitter Edwin Encarnación , right fielder Nomar Mazara and Luis Robert , the No. 3 overall prospect per MLB Pipeline, in center field. Second baseman Nick Madrigal might break camp with the team, and if not, he’s not far behind at Triple-A Charlotte.

Changing the cast members, as Renteria termed it, provides more depth through players who have shown over their careers what they are capable of doing.

“So, it gives you the luxury of being able to slot them in a particular place on a consistent basis,” Renteria said. “That, coupled with the fact that our young players have grown and developed and have started to flourish, it gives me comfort in knowing and believing that they can slot into certain areas consistently over the course of a season.”

Renteria often has talked of “limitless baseball” over the course of his four-year tenure with the White Sox. It’s a focus on being able to do anything and everything to get the team out of cold spots when they aren’t hitting.

That list includes bunting, seemingly a source of consternation for White Sox fans and those more analytically inclined who view bunts as nothing more than reducing run expectancy in a given situation. According to Statcast, the White Sox had 62 bunt attempts in 2019, ranking them 14th overall, but they were eighth overall with 36 sacrifices.

Their .615 average on batted balls that were bunts -- excluding sacrifices -- in 2019 topped all of baseball, edging out the Padres (.610), Royals (.571), A’s and Giants (.556). But with the change in the lineup also comes a change in approach.

“Do I still want all my guys to be able to do it? Absolutely,” Renteria said. “I want my players to know how to do all things in the game. But I’m hopeful that that won’t have to be the case, and when we end up ultimately doing it that everybody will be surprised.”

This 2020 lineup has the versatility for Renteria to move pieces around and not miss a beat. Grandal could lead off or hit in the middle of the order. Robert will hit lower in the order but could ascend to the top.

“Wherever he wants to use me, it’s cool. I’m open for whatever,” said Anderson, who added he likes hitting in the two-hole. “I just want to be able to put the barrel on the ball.

“It doesn’t matter where I’m at. As long as I’m in the lineup, it don’t matter. I’m here for them. Whatever they want to do, however they want to do it, I’m here to help the squad win.”