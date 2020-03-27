'Million Dollar Arm' winner is now a pro wrestler

When you think about it, Rinku Singh -- the winner of the Indian game show and inspiration for the film "Million Dollar Arm" -- had a pretty amazing baseball career. Sure, he topped out at Class A Advanced, but he also got there and posted a career 2.97 ERA in

When you think about it, Rinku Singh -- the winner of the Indian game show and inspiration for the film "Million Dollar Arm" -- had a pretty amazing baseball career. Sure, he topped out at Class A Advanced, but he also got there and posted a career 2.97 ERA in the Minors ... all after having never even played a minute of baseball before going out for the competition.

His wrestling career is going a little better. Singh turned to the costumed sport a few years back, and earlier this week made his television debut with NXT -- basically the Minor Leagues of the WWE.

Yeah, no wonder Singh turned to wrestling. The dude is jacked:

It's a little different from how he looked when he was in a Pirates uniform:

Singh's resume is truly incredible: He won a reality TV competition, played professional baseball and is now on TV as a pro wrestler. All he needs to do is add "professional explorer of dangerous realms" and he'll complete the 1930s pulp action hero checklist.

