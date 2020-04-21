Rockies' Top 5 shortstops: Harding's take
No one loves a good debate quite like baseball fans, and with that in mind, we asked each of our beat reporters to rank the top five players by position in the history of their franchise, based on their career while playing for that club. Love this list? Hate it? If you don’t agree with the order, participate in the Twitter poll to vote for your favorite at this position.
Continuing our around the-horn look at top players in #Rockies history, let's do two polls this week. First, since two players stand above the rest, which one should be No. 1?— Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) April 20, 2020
Here is our ranking of the top five shortstops in Rockies history. Next week: left field.
1. Troy Tulowitzki, 2006-15
Key fact: From 2007-11, Tulowitzki compiled a .377 weighted on-base average -- second for shortstops behind Hanley Ramirez (.387).
Nothing can take away five All-Star Games, two National League Silver Sluggers, two NL Gold Gloves, three top 10 finishes in the NL Most Valuable Player voting and a second-place finish for the 2007 NL Rookie of the Year Award.
Plus, he looked different. At 6-foot-3 and solid, he was bigger than any Rockies shortstop before him. No Rockies history montage is complete without his signature play -- floating to his right, throwing across his body, with the tail of his odd mullet haircut flying behind his cap and intense eyes burning just above the smudge of eye black. Add to that the sounds of the handclaps and the “Tulo” chant, and the regret and acrimony wash away.
2. Trevor Story, 2016-present
Key fact: Story is the first shortstop to begin his career with four seasons of 20 or more home runs.
Story has a quieter demeanor than Tulowitzki but has been every bit the force in the middle of the infield. While Tulowitzki’s first four full seasons outstripped Story’s in terms of wins above replacement, 20.8 to 18.6, using baseball-reference.com’s metrics, Story’s Rockies have matched Tulowitzki’s in terms of postseason berths (two) and Story has the edge in home runs 123-92 (counting the one Tulowitzki had during a 2006 cameo).
Story, who is in the same size category as Tulowitzki, even has his own signature play -- going to the middle, then spinning and pinpointing a throw to first base.
3. Walt Weiss, 1994-97
Key fact: Weiss’ .403 on-base percentage in 1995 is highest for a Rockies shortstop in a single season.
4. Neifi Perez, 1996-2001
Key fact: Perez played in all 162 games in 1998 and 2000.
5. Juan Uribe, 2001-03
Key stat: Uribe compiled a 2.7 bWAR with the Rockies before being traded to the White Sox and starting a long career as a cog in winning teams.
Honorable mention
