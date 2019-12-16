Arenado tops best Rox defensive plays of '10s
DENVER -- A Rockies team known for offense is quite well-decorated defensively. Right fielder Larry Walker was the Gold Glove standard in the franchise's early days of the 1990s, and great defense has continued. In the 2010s, Rockies players won 15 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards -- seven alone from third baseman Nolan Arenado.
In the 2010s, Rockies players won 15 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards.
But for the purposes of this list, we decided to spread the leather, so to speak. Read along. Maybe this will spark your own memories of great Rockies glovework.
1) Arenado, the tarp monster
April 15, 2015
The play that took Arenado from unforgettable to unfathomable was one he later admitted he maybe should have let go. Grégor Blanco’s foul ball sailed toward the rolled-up tarp along the fence behind the Giants’ bullpen just down the third-base line. Arenado sprinted, then dove headlong to snare the ball, flying over the tarp and crashed against the fence. A fan at Oracle Park who extended her gloved hand trying to catch it herself kindly reached out to protect Arenado from injury. Arenado then sat up on the tarp and nearly doubled a runner off base in the signature glove play of the decade.
2) Another fan gets to catch Arenado
May 25, 2015
If you think about it, opposing teams had a marketing opportunity: Come to a game, catch Nolan Arenado -- literally. This time, in the eighth inning of a tie game, Arenado rushed toward foul ground for Skip Schumaker’s fly, dove to make the catch, and flipped into the stands. At least there was no tarp in his way. For good measure, Arenado later drove in the winning run with a ninth-inning sacrifice fly.
3) Golden ending
June 11, 2016
Rookie reliever Carlos Estévez had two out and a two-run lead, but had runners on the corners in the ninth. The runner at first was the daring Travis Jankowski, who had his heart set on scoring position. But three-time Gold Glove second baseman DJ LeMahieu picked him off with a snap throw to first baseman Mark Reynolds.
4) Not inside this park
Aug. 14, 2017
An important game during the Rockies’ eventually successful run to the postseason began ominously.
5) Wolters had the Rockies’ back
May 21, 2018
The simple act of the catcher backing up first base on an infield grounder ended up winning the Rockies a contest at Dodger Stadium, thanks to
6) CarGo seals it
April 16, 2017
Like Arenado, star right fielder
7) Save it, then win it
Sept. 25, 2010
In his prime, shortstop
8) Fowler gives his all, against the wall
Aug. 1, 2010
It took a tremendous, and painful, ninth-inning effort from center fielder
9) Take a chance
May 9, 2017
Sometimes, a play lives not because of its import, but its beauty. And González was a regular artist of the diving catch. Several of his catches in Purple Pinstripes earned 5-star ratings from Statcast, based on distance covered and opportunity time. This robbery of Javier Báez was full “CarGo” -- the long graceful strides, all while keeping his head and eyes steady for clear vision and judgment, the effortless dive and the easy landing -- had a catch probability of 8 percent. It was part of his highlight reel.
10) One hand at a time
July 2, 2014
This was just another loss during a difficult season. But no matter how the Rockies were faring in the standings during the decade, there was always a chance for a dazzling defensive play. This time, in the first inning, Anthony Rendon’s grounder took an odd bounce off the mound. LeMahieu made a siding backhand grab to the middle and glove-flipped to Tulowitzki for one out. Tulowitzki barehanded, pirouetted to the inside and threw a strike to first base for a double play that should be replayed for decades.
