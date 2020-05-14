Rox classics: AT&T SportsNet airs gems, debuts

DENVER -- The only no-hitter in Rockies history, fashioned by Ubaldo Jiménez on April 17, 2010, will be shown Friday night as AT&T SportsNet begins its next schedule of Rockies classic games. The latest broadcasts, which re-air at 7 p.m. MT through May 28, will feature some of the best

The latest broadcasts, which re-air at 7 p.m. MT through May 28, will feature some of the best pitching performances and some of the best debuts in club history.

On Sunday, Jenny Cavnar continues her social media interviews when she talks with Aaron Cook about his July 1, 2008, performance against the Padres -- a five-hit, 4-0 shutout in 1 hour, 58 minutes -- the shortest nine-inning game in Coors Field history.

The standout debuts will begin on Wednesday, with left-hander and Denver native Kyle Freeland’s performance in the April 7, 2017, home opener.

Here is a complete list of upcoming AT&T SportsNet Rockies classic games:

Friday: Jiménez’s no-hitter at Atlanta on April 17, 2010

Saturday: Chad Bettis’ return from cancer at Coors Field against the Braves on Aug. 14, 2017

Sunday: Cook makes short work of the Padres at Coors Field on July 1, 2008.

Monday: German Márquez strikes out a record eight straight hitters to start a game against the Phillies on Sept. 26, 2018

Tuesday: Jamie Moyer becomes the oldest pitcher in MLB history to win a game, against the Padres on April 17, 2012

Wednesday: Freeland’s debut in the home opener against the Dodgers on April 7, 2017

May 21: Nolan Arenado’s second game – a 3-for-6 performance with a home run at Dodger Stadium on April 29, 2013

May 22: Trevor Story’s debut with two home runs at Arizona on April 4, 2016

May 23: Story becomes the first player in history to homer in his first three Major League games, at Arizona on April 6, 2016

May 24: David Dahl’s performance in the 12th game of his record-tying 17-game hit streak to start his career -- against the Marlins on Aug. 6, 2016

May 25: Jason Jennings’ Major League debut -- a shutout during which he also homered -- against the Mets on Aug. 23, 2001

May 26: Jeff Baker and Cory Sullivan debut in a classic walk-off win against the Padres on April 4, 2005

May 27: Josh Rutledge goes 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs against the Phillies on July 13, 2012

May 28: Peter Lambert debuts by striking out nine Cubs on June 6, 2019

Thomas Harding has covered the Rockies since 2000, and for MLB.com since 2002.