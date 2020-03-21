Arenado pens letter of support in 'tough time'

DENVER -- Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado lives for baseball. More than that, he lives among us. Arenado took some time to offer that kind of perspective through the Rockies’ Twitter and Instagram accounts in an open letter on Saturday:

“This has been a tough time for all of us. It breaks my heart to see so many people struggling; me and my family are praying for everyone. I want to thank the doctors, nurses, health care providers, and all the men and women who are working hard every day to help people. They are the true stars that don’t get the credit they deserve. Thank you.

“Even with everything going on, it’s impossible for me not to think about baseball, especially when I’m back home instead of with my brothers getting ready for this season that’s supposed to start in five days. I’ve realized how fortunate I am to play baseball for a living and I won’t ever take what I have for granted.

“I also won’t take for granted how fortunate I am to have you: fans that truly appreciate my work, who I am, and how I go about my business. I miss seeing you all and I miss going out there and competing for you. I don’t know when I’ll be able to compete again, but I will continue to work hard and give you all my best when we’re back out there.

“Tough times like now, and when KB 8/24 [Kobe Bryant] passed away, make you take a step back and realize what’s important in life: faith, family and friends. Be safe and let’s be there for each other now. God Bless.”

Rockies manager Bud Black also offered his “message for all the unsung heroes” via the team’s Twitter on Friday:

🔊 Buddy has a message for all the unsung heroes. pic.twitter.com/j0cpfzIkP5 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) March 20, 2020

On Saturday, corner infielder Josh Fuentes didn’t forget the fans at Triple-A Albuquerque, where he has spent most of the past two seasons.

Isotopes infielder Josh Fuentes reaches out to the #ABQ community pic.twitter.com/jYKrbtafxb — Albuquerque Isotopes (@ABQTopes) March 20, 2020

And for levity, second baseman Ryan McMahon tweeted out how he is doing batting practice while under “Home Quarantine.”